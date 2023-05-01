Remembering Moonbin: VIVIZ’s Umji reveals photos and videos alongside SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, SinB

On April 30th, Umji posted photos and videos of the '98' members on his personal Instagram profile without any captions. In the photo released with Umji, SinB, Lee Suji, Imfact’s former member Ungjae and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan were together with ASTRO’s Moonbin. They are known as the so-called ‘98 liners.

98 liners:

Especially in the photo, the appearance of the late Moonbin together stands out. They created a pleasant and warm atmosphere by taking a walk along the Han River and having a birthday party together. Moonbin, who passed away earlier, and the way he was with his friends in his lifetime evokes a sense of longing. On the other hand, ASTRO’s Moonbin passed away on April 19. Later, on April 27th, Umji said, “Now I’m trying to live a little bit of my daily life! I still wake up in the morning expecting it to be all a dream, but she said, “I will sincerely pray that you will be safe there, and that all the people you love will live well. Me too, we will live hard for your share, and I will grow old for you,” she said in a letter, expressing her feelings.

VIVIZ’s SinB:

Previously, SinB left her handwritten letter in the memorial space for Moonbin in the Fantagio office building. SinB said, “I felt confident and happy to be able to be with you from when I was a kid to my teens and 20s, Bin-ah. When we meet later, let's catch up." Regarding Moonbin, she said, "You were a strong and precious friend to me just by being a good person. I'm sorry that I have to say this now, and if I go anywhere and ask who my best friend is, I'll answer you without hesitation, no matter what I've been up until now!" She added, "You're so cool and I’m so proud of you, Bin-ah, you're so precious! I'll come see you often. Rest in peace. I'm so sorry. Please know that I love you a lot! Thank you and I love you."

