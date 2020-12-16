Remembering Nirbhaya: Delhi Crime's Shefali Shah opens up on how the show and real incident cannot be compared

It has been 8 years of the horrific gangrape and murder case of a young girl, Nirbhaya from Delhi. The investigative story of the case was portrayed in Delhi Crime, a series that won International Emmy Award recently. In an interview last month, Shefali Shah opened up about how the case's reach could not be compared with the show.

An incident that took place on December 16, 2012, in New Delhi with a young girl, Nirbhaya, shocked the nation as well as the world. 8 Years on, the Nirbhaya case reminds people of the barbaric and horrific incident of gangrape and murder of a young girl on a moving bus. The Nirbhaya case investigation was turned into a series by Netflix in Delhi Crime that was led by Shefali Shah. The actor who played the DCP Vartika Chaturvedi who nabs all the criminals of the barbaric crime, managed to leave a mark with her performance. Just last month, the show won an International Emmy Award for the Best Drama Series and in an interview, Shefali spoke about how the incident and show cannot be compared in terms of the reach.

In a chat with NDTV, Shefali shared that the Nirbhaya case touched everyone who had their heart in the right place. On being asked how it feels that the show about a Delhi case reached everyone across the globe, Shefali said that the two things, the show and the case, cannot be compared. She said that what happened 'scarred' everyone and it touched everyone who had a heart. Talking about the case, she said that it affected all, be it men, women and people from across the globe.

Sharing her thoughts on the comparison of the show's reach and case's reach, Shefali told NDTV, "It's not a great comparison in terms of the reach of it as, one we are talking about the show and one, we are talking about the real event. Real event is always more powerful. What happened is far more powerful. It really hit everyone. I don't think there is a comparison. Yes, the incident touched everyone deeply, scarred everyone deeply. And the show has touched everyone deeply."

Meanwhile, the incident that took place 8 years back shocked everyone back then and it continues to be one of the most horrific tragedies in the history of the nation. The convicts of the crime were hanged to death on March 20, 2020. The incident’s investigation was made into a series by Richie Mehta and it stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles.

