Remembering SHINee’s Jonghyun: Celebrating the genius vocalist and songwriter featuring ‘Lonely’ and more

Jonghyun was a singer-songwriter, record producer, radio host, and author under the SM Entertainment label. He was the main vocalist of SHINee for nine years, releasing twelve albums with the group in both Korean and Japanese. He also participated in SM Entertainment's project group, SM the Ballad, for the release of two EP albums. He was regarded as one of the best vocalists in South Korea. He also received praise for his artistic control and involvement in the creation of his music, which are rare in K-pop.

Let’s take a look at some of Jonghyun’s brilliant solo songs that remain etched in the hearts of Shawols forever.

Y Si Fuera Ella

This was Jonghyun’s first solo track from SHINee’s 2008 album ‘The SHINee World’. Inspired by the 1997 Spanish track with the same name by Alejandro Sanz, Jonghyun changed the lyrics to Korean and made Shawols feel the heartbreak and despair he was conveying in the song. The lyrics express the true words of a heartbroken person who tries their best to bring back the love of their life but is unable to. In true Jonghyun fashion, his angelic voice moved the listeners.

End of a Day

Arguably one of his best tracks, ‘End of a Day’ managed to encapsulate every comforting line and feeling in the song. Words like ‘You did well’, ‘Good Job’ and ‘Your shoulders and hands become my cozy blanket at the end of a tiring day’, etc became the lines many yearn to hear. It felt like Jonghyun’s true feelings had reached our ears.

Crazy (Guilty Pleasure)

Known for his ballads, ‘Crazy’ came as a surprise to Shawols. As mentioned before, Jonghyun was actually comfortable with fast paced and different styles of music than ballads, even though his fans love the slow paced tracks. The concept of the music video takes after the name of the title song, ‘Guilty Pleasure’ which means to enjoy something that you shouldn't. Jonghyun portrays a man who is head over heels for an alluring woman. The music video was the most watched K-Pop video in America and in the world for January 2015.

Lonely

The last song Jonghyun sang was ‘Lonely’ so Shawols are attached to this beautiful record. Featuring Girls Generation’s Taeyeon, the song is a heartbreaking, piano-guided midtempo ballad that reflects on the feelings of things never getting better amid a sense of immense loneliness. It was structured in a unique way, as if Jonghyun and Taeyeon were having a conversation and the listener was given a sneak-peek into the deep and emotional talk. After Jonghyun’s demise, the lyrics were reimagined and re-examined by the fans and critics for signs of depression.

Breathe

While the track was sung by Lee Hi, an established soloist, it was written and composed by Jonghyun. It turned out to be his parting gift to her, which left her feeling emotional. She sang the song in remembrance of him, leaving the fans with tears in their eyes. The heartwarming lyrics coupled with a beautiful instrumental and Lee Hi’s soulful voice, ‘Breathe’ became the song that left people with deep feelings and complex emotions.

As we remember Jonghyun on his birthday, it is safe to say that he was an irreplaceable being and his music, till today, touches the soul of every Shawol and even the non-fans, solely because of the magic that he brings through his songwriting and composition.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin to limit performance during 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' concerts

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which track by Jonghyun do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.