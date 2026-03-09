Reminders of Him EXCLUSIVE: Colleen Hoover reveals WHY she cast Tyriq Withers as Ledger Ward

Colleen Hoover is standing at the edge of a big cliff, one that will decide her career in the world of book-to-film adaptations, as the stars of Reminders of Him are the only ones who can save her. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla about how Tyriq Withers was chosen to play the memorable Ledger Ward, she revealed that it was his qualities as a human being that drew her in, and her ability to portray that in the role that locked it.

About Ledger Ward in Reminders of Him

The film follows the 2022 book based on Kenna Rowan’s (Maika Monroe) path to redemption and love after being involved in a car accident, which took her husband Scotty’s life, and having to go to prison for 7 years over it. She faces her former partner’s best friend, Ledger Ward, and over time, as he helps her heal the wounds left from the tragic incident, they develop a bond.

The casting of Ledger Ward was obviously not an easy pick for anyone aware of the book’s success. So it seems that the crew was on the lookout for a man who could do both, be a vulnerable and understanding man as well as pull off tough moments with ease, owing to the character’s athletic background.

Revealing details about being on the hunt for an actor who embodied the character’s emotional depth and quiet strength, Colleen Hoover opened up on why Tyriq Withers was the perfect fit. In fact, the novelist found him striking right from the early days of their search, thanks to his past projects. She shared the reasoning behind her thinking that the American star was an apt choice, “The role required an actor capable of holding the audience’s empathy while carrying deep emotional complexity. Tyriq is doing so much with such restraint and warmth that it was immediately clear he was right for Ledger.”

Previously, Tyriq Withers has acted in projects including The CW's Legacies, Tell Me Lies, and The Game, but his most prominent portrayal went on to being in Atlanta, where he played Aaron. He was last seen in the slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2025. However, more than his roles, we believe it was his roots in American football, having played as a wide receiver for the 2017 Florida State Seminoles football team for his alma mater, that made him the right catch for Reminders of Him’s Tyriq Withers- pun intended.

It remains to be seen how he fares as the protective, empathetic, and strong presence in Kenna and Diem’s lives. Reminders of Him drops worldwide on March 13, 2026.

