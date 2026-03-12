Reminders of Him EXCLUSIVE: Tyriq Withers Reacts to Having Colleen Hoover on Set, ‘Allows You to Trust Instincts’

Reminders of Him is the upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name. Starring Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers in the main roles, it has been directed by Vanessa Caswill alongside a screenplay by the author and Lauren Levine. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, the novelist previously shared how the casting of the male lead came to her from the get-go, as she came across her Ledger Ward easily.

Colleen Hoover was looking for an actor with the right physical fit and the correct mindset to accompany him as he would embody an emotionally complex Ledger Ward. Tyriq Withers’ previous projects gave him the edge to become that and more, immersing himself in the role completely. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla about what it was like to play the character, he said that it allowed him to reflect on his life’s experiences and develop a deeper understanding of love, loss, and healing.

Tyriq Withers shares what it was like to have Reminders of Him author Colleen Hoover with them during filming

Having the opportunity to work alongside a bestselling author and someone who has seen the idea of Ledger Ward come to life, he was an asset to the star. “Having Colleen there was incredible,” Withers said

Sharing what kind of an impact she has on the set, especially with the roles she has imagined herself in, he added, “She is open and generous, and that gave me confidence. When the person who created the character tells you, ‘You are Ledger,’ it allows you to trust your instincts completely.” Her presence moulded his portrayal into something bigger and better!

About Reminders of Him

The film follows a woman named Kenna Rowan who returns after seven years of imprisonment after a car crash that makes her then-boyfriend Scotty Landry lose his life. She then comes across Ledger Ward, who used to be a former NFL player and is now a local bar owner, and the two embark on a path of understanding each other, forming a strong bond.

Reminders of Him is all set to hit global cinemas on March 13, 2026.

