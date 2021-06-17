Renowned actor Yoo Ah In ranks first for best home interior items by Mnet’s show TMI News

The celebrity’s front yard lights are worth a whopping 10 million won. Read more to know about the other items!

The dynamic actor Yoo Ah In has been ranked on the first position for having the Best Home Interior by Mnet’s variety show ‘TMI News’. The news variety show has a special concept where they pick a topic and then create a list of idols or celebrities by ranking them. The episode that aired on June 16 featured the topic of ranking top stars by their home interior items. Yoo Ah In’s house interior items were showcased along with their prices after which he was selected for the first place.

The two-time Baeksang Arts Awards winner lives in Itaewon in a huge house with one basement and three floors. The area of Itaewon is known as Seoul’s International District because of the presence of several international restaurants. It is known for its opulence and open culture. Many of South Korea’s richest figures live near this area including the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun Hee and the worldwide superstars BTS. Yoo Ah In, being one of the top celebrities of the country, also resides here in a home that was purchased at around 5.8 billion won in 2016. The worth of the place has risen up to 8 billion won (around 52 crore rupees).

To have a look at why he is placed at the first position, the actor’s front yard lights itself costs approximately 10 million won and a teddy bear sofa, of the same brand as the lights, is estimated to cost around 37 million won ( ~ 24 lakh rupees). Yoo Ah In’s glass wine room has a refrigerator and wine cellar that is made of stainless steel, thereby costing up to 40 million won. The most expensive interior item, which is worth a mega 100 million won, was his special wooden desk that was created by the well-known woodworker and architect George Nakashima. Yoo Ah In truly deserves the title of having the best home interior items!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

How big a fan are you of Yoo Ah In? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1Mnet

Share your comment ×