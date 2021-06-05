Renowned MBC drama PD fired on grounds of sexual harassment allegations

MBC drama PD was fired for sexual harassment allegations. Co-director has taken the lead for filming.

According to multiple broadcasting officials, an MBC drama Production Director (PD) was excluded from work due to allegations of sexual harassment while filming a drama that was scheduled to be broadcast in the first half of this year. The PD, "A", who was the main director, is called a Master of Historical Dramas and is a Star Drama Producer that everyone in the industry knows.

PD A was fired through a personnel committee trial on June 1. However, MBC said, "There was a dismissal, but PD A can request a retrial. So it is difficult to conclude that it is a confirmed dismissal."

While the internal investigation of PD A was in progress, the film continued to be filmed in the countryside. At the site, it was officially announced that "Director A is on vacation". Currently, the filming site is led by the director of Team B. Until just last month, the name of PD A was written in the introduction section of the drama director. After the dismissal due to trial, the name has been removed.

Prior to this, it is known that MBC entertainment PD, "B", who participated in a popular program and directed a contest program recently, was also placed on standby at the beginning of last month due to a sexual scandal. A letter related to an affair between a married man, PD B, and a certain female writer was sent to MBC. The question is whether it is adultery by force or not. It seems that the sexual relationship is true, but the two sides have different opinions about coercion. As the facts have not yet been determined, MBC only ordered the exclusion of entertainment PD B from work.

On the other hand, it is known that the main producer of the drama, PD C, returned after being suspended for one month due to other problems.

