Reply 1988 and Encounter star Park Bo Gum turns 30: Find out how he rose to fame

Park Bo Gum turned 30 on June 16 and fans are celebrating his birthday in the best ways possible. The South Korean actor is loved worldwide for his remarkable acting skills, stunning visuals, and warm-hearted personality. Fans from all over the world are celebrating the ‘Park Bo Gum Day’ by displaying birthday wishes on Billboard ads and buses, some fans even donated to charity in honor of his 30th birthday.

Park Bo Gum's filmography

Making his acting debut in 2011 on the big screen with a supporting role in the film Blind, he signed with his long-time agency Blossom Entertainment and gave some really successful K-dramas like Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight, and Hello Monster. Park Bo Gum rose to fame with his psychopathic-lawyer character in Hello Monster and landed a Go Player Choi Taek's role in Reply 1988, one of the biggest hits of 2015. He also played the role of a majestic prince in Love in the Moonlight. He starred in the K-drama Encounter alongside Song Hye Kyo and enlisted in the military services in 2020 after the release of his K-drama Record of Youth. Park Bo Gum was also featured in the sci-fi film Seo Bok alongside Gong Yoo in 2021.

Achievements

Park Bo Gum has given impactful performances in multiple K-dramas and has been awarded for his remarkable acting skills. He won APAN Star Award for Best New Actor for Reply 1988. He has also won Top Excellence (Actor) for Love in the Moonlight in 2016 and Popularity Award (Actor), Best Supporting Actor for his role in Hello Monster in 2015 at the KBS Drama Awards. At Baeksang Arts Award Park Bo Gum won InStyle Fashion award in 2016 and the Most Popular Actor-Television award in 2017 again for Love in the Moonlight. Park Bo Gum also won the Best New Actor award for his role in Seo Bok at Golden Cinematography Awards in 2021.

Actor Park Bo Gum signed with THEBLACKLABEL in February 2023 and is known to be currently filming his upcoming K-drama You Have Done Well with singer and actor IU.