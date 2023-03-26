Reply 1988 fame Lee Dong Hwi reveals his wish to work with THIS Taxi Driver 2 actor in the future

Lee Dong Hwi recently was seen in an action crime series ‘Big Bet 2’ where he played the role of Yang Jung Pal, the right-hand man of the main lead Cha Mu Sik played by the veteran actor Choi Min Sik. In his recent interview, Lee Dong Hwi revealed that he desires to work with his good friend and actor Lee Je Hoon in the future.

Lee Je Hoon made a special cameo in ‘Big Bet 2’ and took the role of Jung Jun. Lee Dong Hwi mentioned, 'I was wondering who would play Jung Jun, and I think Lee Je Hoon nailed it.' Lee Je Hoon gained recognition for his breakout role in the drama series 'Signal' and has since starred in several successful dramas and films, including 'Tomorrow With You,' 'Taxi Driver,' and 'Time to Hunt.' Currently, Lee Je Hoon is back in action as the beloved anti-hero Kim Do Gi in the hit SBS K-drama ‘Taxi Driver 2.’

Lee Dong Hwi as Lee Je Hoon’s fan

Lee Dong Hwi stated that he has always been a big fan of Lee Je Hoon's acting and that he admires his ability to take on challenging roles and deliver outstanding performances. Lee Dong Hwi also expressed his desire to work with Lee Je Hoon on a project that showcases both their talents and allows them to explore new and exciting roles. He believes that their collaboration would create something truly special and memorable for viewers.

Lee Dong Hwi and Lee Je Hoon were seen supporting ‘Reply 1988’ star Ryu Jun Yeol during his exhibit in 2020. The two were joined by EXO's Suho and Lee Hyun Wook for the actor's debut picture show.

The Possibility of a Lee Dong Hwi and Lee Je Hoon Collaboration

While there are no concrete plans for a Lee Dong Hwi and Lee Je Hoon collaboration just yet, fans are eagerly anticipating the possibility of the two actors working together in the future. With their impressive acting skills and diverse range of roles, a collaboration between Lee Dong Hwi and Lee Je Hoon would undoubtedly be a treat for fans and critics alike.

About Lee Dong Hwi

Lee Dong Hwi is one of the most talented and sought-after actors in the Korean entertainment industry today. He has been steadily rising in popularity and has gained critical acclaim for their impressive acting skills and diverse roles. Lee Dong Hwi first rose to fame for his role as Ryu Dong Ryong in the hit drama series 'Reply 1988.' He then went on to star in ‘Extreme Job’, the second-highest-grossing South Korean film in history. Since then, he has appeared in numerous successful dramas and films, including 'Radiant Office,' 'Divorce Lawyer In Love,' and 'Glitch’ among others.

