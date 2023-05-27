Reply 1988 fame PD Shin Won Ho reportedly auditioning for Prison Playbook or Hospital Playlist spin-off

PD Shin Won Ho’s new K-drama masterpiece seems to be already in the making. As per reports, the star director is working on his next project and it appears that one of his past superhit shows may be his inspiration.

Reply 1988 fame PD Shin Won Ho’s next project

According to reports, CJ ENM Studio confirmed that Shin Won Ho PD is currently planning a new drama production. They said that it is still in the early stages and the details have not been decided. He will however participate as a creator on the said show and not as a director. It is also reportedly a new spin-off version of his ‘슬기로운’ series which includes the K-dramas Prison Playbook and Hospital Playlist (seasons 1 and 2).

It is being said that the overall framework of this project is already in place and filming for it is expected to begin in the second half of the year. Moreover, it was confirmed that the PD is reportedly auditioning actors for the roles however the details of the project have not been revealed so far.

About Prison Playbook and Hospital Playlist

The famed director earned popularity for his work in the globally adored ‘Reply’ series which has set a precedent for comforting K-dramas. It includes three shows, ‘Reply 1997’, ‘Reply 1994’, and ‘Reply 1988’. This was followed with ‘Prison Playbook’ in 2018 which also received a lot of love and followed the story of a baseball player who gets imprisoned and is helped inside the prison by his best friend who is a correctional officer.

Next was the global fame of the ‘Hospital Playlist’ series which comprises two seasons released in consecutive years. The story of a group of five friends who are doctors and working at the same hospital was heartwarming and beautiful. While many demanded another season, it was known to have not been planned originally. However, the possibility of the revival of the series, with this upcoming project of Shin Won Ho seems more than likely. A lot of intern and resident characters from the series show potential for revival as well.

