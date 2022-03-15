Reply 1988’s Go Kyung Pyo confirmed as lead of new tvN drama; Park Min Young and Kim Jae Young still in talks

As a result of media reports on March 15th, Go Kyung Pyo is scheduled to appear on 'MonWedFriTueThuSat'. Currently, it is known that Park Min Young and Kim Jae Young are positively reviewing their roles for the drama. Attention is focused on whether Go Kyung Pyo will work with the two of them.

It is a drama about a specially trained escort who becomes the wife of singles who need a wife to attend a meeting or reunions. Park Min Young has been offered the role of Choi Sang Eun, who has all the qualities and virtues a bride should have. Kim Jae Young has been offered the role of male lead.

Go Kyung Pyo is a South Korean actor and comedian. He gained recognition for his role in the television series ‘Reply 1988’ (2015–16) and has since starred in ‘Don't Dare to Dream’ (2016) and Chicago Typewriter (2017). Go starred in his first leading role in KBS2's ‘Strongest Deliveryman’ in August 2017. After a two-year hiatus, Go Kyung Pyo made his comeback in the 2020 JTBC drama ‘Private Lives’ as an imposter.

In 2021, he joined the comedy film 6/45 with Lee Yi Kyung, Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Se Wan, Eum Moon Seok, and more. Later, he made a special appearance in the tvN drama ‘My Roommate Is a Gumiho’. Go Kyung Pyo later joins the netflix film ‘Seoul Vibe’ with Yoo Ah In, Lee Kyu Hyung, Moon So Ri and more which is expected to air in 2022.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin joins OST line up for Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun and Shin Min Ah starrer ‘Our Blues’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.