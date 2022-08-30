Reply 1988’s Lee Dong Hwi to play a villain alongside Juvenile Justice’s Kim Mu Yeol in ‘The Outlaws 4’

On August 26th, Lee Dong Hwi confirmed his appearance in the movie 'The Outlaws 4'. Following Yoon Kye Sang of 'The Outlaws', Son Seok Gu of 'The Outlaws 2' and Lee Jun Hyuk of 'The Outlaws 3', in the 4th film, Kim Mu Yeol will also play a villain.

Lee Dong Hwi, who has a record of appearing in two films, 'Veteran' and 'Extreme Job', drew attention with a surprise appearance in the movie 'The Broker', which was released in June. Recently, he showed off his versatile charms as a member of MSG Wannabe on MBC's 'What do you do when you play?' As he has shown a variety of performances in various genres from comics to action, his activities in 'The Outlaws 4' are also noteworthy.

Currently, the 'The Outlaws' series is in the midst of filming the third film featuring Lee Joon Hyuk as the main villain. The production company, BA Entertainment, plans to start filming for the 4th after reorganization as soon as the 3rd film is finished. Casting is currently underway in the pre-production stage, and filming is scheduled from November to early 2023.

Ma Dong Seok, the lead and producer of the series, said about 'The Outlaws', "It is a franchise that is already planning up to eight episodes. I have decided on the stories I want to tell, and I want to do them one by one. I will keep it.” As soon as Ma Dong Seok finishes filming for 'The Outlaws' for the 3rd and 4th film, he is expected to start filming overseas works from early next year.

Meanwhile, 'The Outlaws' was released in 2017 and mobilized a cumulative audience of 6.88 million, and was loved as a popular crime action movie. 'The Outlaws 2', which was released in May, gathered a whopping 12.69 million viewers, setting a record that it was the first work to break 10 million viewers since the pandemic.

