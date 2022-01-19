‘Reply 1988’ star Choi Sung Won CONFIRMS his return to the small screen since battling Leukemia

On January 18th, Wide S Company said, "Choi Sung Won will make a special appearance on MBC's 'From Now On Showtime!' Choi Sung Won recently joined Wide S Company and was preparing to resume activities. He said that he was careful about his health will beginning his activities.

Choi Sung Won, who gained recognition for appearing as Deok Sun's younger brother No Eul in the popular drama 'Reply 1988', was diagnosed with acute leukemia while filming for the drama 'Witch's Bogam' in 2016, so he stopped his activities and focused on treatment. He returned to the entertainment industry the following year, but in 2020, leukemia recurred, and he was treated again and tried to manage his health.

Debuting in the musical 'Oh While You Were Sleeping' in 2010, he has also appeared in dramas 'Chocolate' and 'Psychopath Diary', and has been active in all fields, including performing on the stage of the musical 'Charm'.

‘From Now On, Showtime!’ depicts the life of Cha Cha Woong (Park Hae Jin), one of the most popular magicians, with his magic skills in performing tricks. He performs live on stage and on television. He has a handsome appearance, but often makes biting remarks. He also has a secret ability, which is that he can see ghosts and communicate with them.

Cha Cha Woong is not afraid of the ghosts and he even tells them what to do. With his unusual skill set, he becomes involved with a female police officer (Jin Ki Joo), who is enthusiastic with her work. They try to solve cases together with the help of the ghosts. The first episode will be released on March 4.

