‘Reply 1988’ star Hyeri confirmed to return to the big screen after 3 years with ‘Victory’

Hyeri has confirmed her appearance in her recent youth film 'Victory' and is preparing for a welcome return to the screen after three years. 'Victory' is set in 1999 in Geoje Island, at the southern tip of the island, with a passion for dancing. Pil Seon, who lived a single life as a dancer, woke up to cheerleading due to Sehyeon, a transfer student from Seoul. It depicts the story of the Cheerleading Team, Millennium Girls, at the end of the century in Geoje Sanggo.

The historical background and keywords of dance are often compared to the mega hit 'Sunny (2011)', but it heralds a pleasant freshness in that it is a female-centered youth film about cheerleading that was not easily seen in domestic movies. She is from the girl group Girl's Day, and Hyeri, who has a knack for retro sensibility, is a perfect casting.

Hyeri:

Hyeri's screen challenge is the third after 'Water Monster' (2018) and 'Pansori Boxer' (2019). It is noteworthy what kind of synergy effect will be created on the screen where Hyeri's unique bright and positive energy has been built up step by step. In particular, Hyeri, who is playing the role of Baek Dong Joo, a funeral director who can communicate with the dead in MBC’s ‘May I Help You’, which started airing on October 19th, will not lose the charm of Hyeri, whom the public loves, but at the same time, with her new character and deeper acting, one will be surprised.

Director of Victory:

‘Victory' is a new film directed by Park Beom Soo of 'Single in Seoul', which has finished filming with Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung and is preparing for release, and is in the midst of casting and pre-production. The industry is paying attention to her members who will be reborn as Millennium Girls along with Hyeri, who decided to join early.

