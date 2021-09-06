‘Reply 1988’ star Lee Dong Hwi pairs with Jung Eun Chae for the upcoming romantic drama film

The movie 'Man Who Sees Left, Woman Who Sees Right' is a work that depicts the emotions that a lover who was suffering from boredom faces after a breakup. Lee Dong Hwi of ‘Reply 1988’ fame has been confirmed in the lead cast alongside Jung Eun Chae of ‘King: The Eternal Monarch’ fame. They began the principal shooting on August 31st.

Lee Dong-hwi, who shows a clear presence across genres with his individualistic acting, took on the role of 'Jun-ho', a public servant who is accustomed to both life and love. Jung Eun-chae takes on the role of 'A-young', a person with strong vitality who sacrifices a lot for her lover Jun-ho and perseveres. It is expected to draw the sympathy of the audience with his unique delicate acting.

Lee Dong Hwi gained recognition for his role in the Korean drama "Reply 1988", the third installment of the Reply series by tvN. After a series of supporting roles in the box-office hit films, Lee starred in "Extreme Job", the second highest-grossing South Korean film in history. Jung Eun Chaebegan her career as a model, then made her acting breakthrough in Nobody's Daughter Haewon (2013). Due to the influence of her older brother who works at a production company, Chorokbaem Media, Jung became interested in pursuing an acting career after she returned to South Korea. Jung Eun Chae debuted as a commercial model. A string of memorable commercials has earned her a CF Model of the Year title at the 2011 6th Asia Model Festival Awards.

'Man Who Sees Left, Woman Who Sees Right', which depicts the process of love that two people have met and experienced at least once, is produced by 26 Company, the film company that made the films 'Chebi', 'Find Me', and 'Sweet and Sour'. It is the feature debut of director Hyung Seul-woo, who has been recognized both at home and abroad for his unique style and witty directing skills such as the short films 'Byeonggu', 'Wall', and 'Evaporation'. On August 31st, full-fledged filming began.

