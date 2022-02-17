‘Reply 1988’ star Ra Mi Ran and Uhm Ji Won confirmed to lead TVING’s new drama ‘Cruel Intern’

TVING's original 'Cruel Intern' is a story about a woman in her 40s who returned to work as an intern after 7 years of being cut off from her job, a drama depicting the process of surviving. Director Han Sang Jae of 'Miss Young Ae' and 'A Poem A Day' and writer Park Yeon Kyung of 'The Sound of Your Heart' will work together to create a drama that will give you warm laughter and sympathy even in the brutal reality where you can't just laugh.

In addition, Ra Mi Ran and Uhm Ji Won met once again after 9 years since the 2013 movie 'Wish', raising expectations even more. The two acting craftsmen who believe in and see are scheduled to engage in a direct 'craftsman' acting showdown through 'Cruel Intern'. First of all, Ra Mi Ran took on the role of 'Go Hae Ra', who jumped into her re-employment front in order to regain her name and place that she had forgotten for 7 years. Hae Ra, who was famous for being a 'self-absorbed workaholic', was a successful MD.

She boldly resigned and devoted all her energy to parenting. During the 7 years that passed so quickly, she realizes that Go Hae Ra, the working woman in her, has disappeared. While struggling for re-employment, she was offered an 'internship' by a former co-worker, and succeeded in finding a job with the right work spirit.

'Choi Ji Won', played by Uhm Ji Won, is the head of the market house's sophisticated and urban product planning department, which is about to break the glass ceiling. With a cool poker face with charisma and leadership, she does everything she can to survive at work. She meets Go Hae Ra, a former company employee who applied for her new job, at an interview, hires her as an intern on her own team, and gives her a sweet yet brutal 'proposal'.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.