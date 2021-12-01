‘Reply 1988’ star Ra Mi Ran, Lee Seo Jin and more CONFIRM lead in new TVING medical drama

TVING's original 'Internal Medicine Director Park' confirmed main cast, i.e. Lee Seo Jin, Ra Mi Ran, Cha Chung Hwa, Shin Eun Jung, Kim Kwang Gyu, Jung Hyung Seok, Seo Beom Jun, Joo Woo Yeon, and Kim Kang Hoon. It is a medical comedy depicting the 'funny' reality of a novice doctor who is not even wise.

Director Park's story is about escaping the fittest, who dreamed of becoming a true doctor, but still struggles between medicine and tactics in a doctor's office today, promises pleasant laughter and empathy. The original webtoon of the same name, 'Doctor Park Wonjang' recorded more than 4 million hits on ‘Naver Webtoon Best Challenge’, and took the top spot in the next webtoon league.

The realistic story armed with details as drawn by a practicing physician with 18 years of experience creates sympathetic laughter. In particular, the official Naver Webtoon series began to be serialized along with the drama production, further stimulating the expectations of fans.

Lee Seo Jin will be playing in a comical role and be paired with Ra Mi Ran for the first time. Ra Mi Ran, a master of comic acting, works with Lee Seo Jin as the self-proclaimed queen of domestic affairs 'Samorim', who has a charm and laxity.

She is a person who believes in TV show doctors and pseudo-science more than her husband, who is a doctor. It's fiery at times, but the reckless and ferocious inner support that Samorim, who is deeper than anyone else, will be watching is another point to watch. Ra Mi Ran shows the essence of comic acting with her characteristic, natural and sensible acting. TVING's original 'Internal Medicine Director Park' will be released exclusively on TVING in January 2022.

