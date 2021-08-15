‘Reply 1988’ star Ra Mi Ran in talks to lead tvN’s upcoming suspense drama ‘Cruel Miss Ae Ran’

On August 14th, C-JeS Entertainment, announced, "It is under review" regarding the lead of tvN's new drama 'Cruel Miss Ae Ran', which is a story about a working mom in her 40s who is in charge of performing a secret job as a condition of reinstatement. It is known that Ra Mi Ran has been offered the role of the main character in the drama.

Ra Mi Ran is a busy bee as she is currently shooting for the new medical drama ‘Internal Medicine Park Won Jang’ alongside ‘Marriage Contract’ fame Lee Seo Jin. Based on the webtoon of the same name, 'Internal Medicine Director Park Won Jang' is based on a Korean-style medical building where a clinic and a pharmacy are gathered in the background, and depicts the windless daily life of local doctors, small businesses. As much as it was drawn by an incumbent practitioner with 18 years of experience, the vivid story armed with details brings laughter. In particular, along with the production of the drama, the news of the official Naver Webtoon serialization is also delivered, raising expectations.

Ra Mi Ran, a master of comic acting, works with Lee Seo jin as the self-proclaimed queen of domestic affairs 'Samorim', who has a charm and laxity. She is a person who believes in TV show doctors and pseudo-science more than her husband, who is a doctor. It's fiery at times, but the reckless and ferocious inner support that Samorim, who is deeper than anyone else, will be watching is another point to watch. Ra Mi ran shows the essence of comic acting with her characteristic, natural and sensible acting.

She is currently working on the sequel of the hit film ‘Honest Candidate’ which is a comedy about a third term congresswoman named Joo Sang Sook who is an expert liar, but one day can’t lie anymore, with only a day to go before the elections as well as positively reviewing her role in the awaited supernatural film ‘High Five’ alongside Yoo Ah In, Oh Jung Se and many more. The movie is about five ordinary people who develop superpowers after receiving organ transplants from previously superpowered beings and having to fight against another group of people with superpower transplants who coveted their powers.

ALSO READ: ‘Reply 1988’ star Ra Mi Ran confirmed to lead alongside Lee Seo Jin in TVING’s upcoming comedy medical drama

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.