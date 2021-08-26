‘Reply 1988’ star Ryu Jun Yeol to reunite with Yoo Hae Jin for the upcoming historical film ‘Owl’

According to media reports on August 26, Yoo Hae Jin has confirmed his appearance in 'Owl' which is a story about the death of Crown Prince Sohyeon, who returned from the Qing Dynasty in the Joseon Dynasty. Ryu Jun Yeol will play the role of a visually impaired person who made a living by laying saliva.The filming will begin in September.

'Owl' was originally scheduled to work with Choi Min-sik as In-jo. However, the filming schedule was adjusted as Choi Min-sik and director Ahn Tae-jin had a disagreement over the direction of the scenario. After that, Yoo Hae Jin received an offer to appear in 'Owl' and responded to the script and decided to appear. It is said that Yoo Hae Jin decided to appear in 'Owl' after thinking about his next project after filming 'Confidential Assignment 2', which he recently finished filming after 'Battle of Bongo-dong' and 'Victory'. This is the first time Yoo Hae Jin, who has mainly played the role of a commoner, takes on the role of a king, attention is focused on what kind of appearance he will present. In particular, in 'Owl', Injo is different from the king in some historical dramas, so Yoo Hae Jin's acting is noteworthy.

Yoo Hae Jin and Ryu Jun Yeol will be working together for the third time after 'Taxi Driver' and 'Battle of Bongo-dong'. 'Taxi Driver' drew 12.18 million people and 'Battle of Bongo-dong' mobilized 4.78 million people, so Hae-Jin Yoo and Jun-Yeol Ryu's third movie 'Owl' and we look forward to the results of this popular pairing.

Meanwhile, Choi Min-sik is planning to film the drama 'Casino', which he plans to work with director Kang Yoon-seong, first, and then Jang Jae-hyun's new film 'The Mystery' is scheduled to be filmed in the fall of next year. The film was originally scheduled to be filmed this fall because it had to be filmed in the fall, but the schedule was postponed to the fall of next year due to actress casting and screenplay revisions.

