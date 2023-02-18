Reply 1988 to Crash Course in Romance: 35 Korean TV shows to binge watch this year
Reply 1988 to Crash Course in Romance: Scroll through a carefully created list of some of the highest-rated and most-watched Korean TV shows of all time.
Korean TV shows are globally acknowledged and followed for their edible aesthetics, cultural impact, and unique storylines. Their snackable length and easy availability further contribute to their popularity. Every year, there is a plethora of TV shows that are released in South Korea, only a handful, however, are able to create an impact that has never been seen before.
Korean TV shows like ‘Mine’, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ and ‘Our Blues’ have storylines that fight prejudice and preconceived notions in favour of creating a progressive societal setup. Below is a list of some of the highest-rated and most-watched Korean TV shows of all time.
1 | SKY Castle
- About: ‘SKY Castle’ is a satirical dark comedy that exposes the deep-rooted flaws in the South Korean education system as well as the academic corruption amongst the upper class. Residents of the fancy SKY Castle defy the peripheries of good and bad as they blindly chase an increased h and fame. Parents subject their children to immense academic pressure to make sure that they land admission to one of the top three universities in South Korea.
- Year of Release: 2018
- Directed by: Jo Hyun Tak
- Written By: Hyun Mi Yoo
- Cast: Yum Jung Ah as Han Seo Jin, Kim Hye Yoon as Kang Ye Seo, Yoon Se Ah as No Seung Hye
- Genre: Drama, Family, Education, Psychology
- OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video
2 | The World of the Married
- About: Ji Seon Woo is a family doctor at Family Love hospital and is married to Lee Tae Oh who is a fledgling director. The pair has a son that completes the family and makes it picture-perfect. Ji Seon Woo’s delusion of having the most perfect life that one can have comes to an abrupt end when she discovers that her husband has been cheating on her. Infidelity flabbergasts Ji Seon Woo before she finally decides to retaliate.
- Year of Release: 2020
- Directed by: Mo Wan Il, Kim Sung Jin
- Written By: Mike Bartlett, Joo Hyun
- Cast: Han So Hee as Yeo Da Kyung, Kim Hee Ae as Ji Sun Woo, Park Hae Joon as Lee Tae Oh
- Genre: Drama, Romance, Melodrama, Thriller
- OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
3 | Crash Landing on You
- About: A paragliding accident leads Yoon Se Ri to land in the North Korean side of the DMZ (Korean Demilitarised Zone) where she meets Ri Jeong Hyeok who is a part of the North Korean army. Ri Jeong Hyeok is initially hostile towards the uninvited guest but eventually ends up helping her and hiding her from being captured by North Korean soldiers. ;’Crash Landing On You’ was one of 2019’s most popular Korean TV shows.
- Year of Release: 2019
- Directed by: Lee Jung Hyo
- Written By: Park Ji Eun
- Cast: Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong Hyeok, Son Ye Jin as Yoon Se Ri, Seo Ji Hye as Seo Dan
- Genre: Romance, Comedy
- OTT Platform: Netflix
4 | Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
- About: Originally a military general belonging to the Goryeo Dynasty, Kim Shin is cursed with immortality for causing the loss of lives on an enormous scale. Holding on to a painful past, Kim Shin finally meets a young, cheerful woman Ji Eun Tak. As they continue to meet each other, they realise that they have a connection deeper and older than what they are aware of.
- Year of Release: 2016
- Directed by: Lee Eung Bok
- Written By: Kim Eun Sook
- Cast: Gong Yoo as Kim Shin, Kim Go Eun as Ji Eun Tak, Lee Dong Wook as Wang Yeo, Yoo In Na as Kim Sun
- Genre: Romance, Fantasy, Comedy
- OTT Platform: Viki, Voot, MX Player, Netflix
5 | Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- About: Woo Young Woo is a highly intelligent, 27-year-old autistic lawyer who graduates at the top of her class at Seoul National University. Even with her sharp brain and photographic memory, she is subjected to unfair judgement at her workplace and otherwise. After being hired by a prestigious law firm, Woo Young Woo tries to juggle her job, judgement and affection while never failing to be her brutally authentic self.
- Year of Release: 2022
- Directed by: Yoo In Shik
- Written By: Moon Ji Won
- Cast: Park Eun Bin as Woo Young Woo, Kang Tae Oh as Lee Joon Ho
- Genre: Legal Drama, Romance
- OTT Platform: Netflix
6 | Mr. Queen
- About: A free-spirited chef who works at the blue house, one day finds his soul in the body of Queen Cheorin, a queen from the Joseon Dynasty. King Cheoljong is a representative head of the dynasty who seems fairly even-tempered on the outside but has some devious ways of navigating through his royal life.
- Year of Release: 2020
- Directed by: Yoon Sung Sik
- Written By: Park Gye Ok, Choi Ah Il
- Cast: Shin Hye Sun as Kim So Yong, Kim Jung Hyun as King Cheoljong, Seol In Ah as Jo Hwa In
- Genre: Sageuk, Romance, Body Swap, Fantasy
- OTT Platform: Viki, Amazon Prime Video
7 | Itaewon Class
- About: Park Sae Ro Yi is an ex-con who has worked his way up to owning a bar restaurant in the affluent neighbourhood of Itaewon. A seemingly easygoing man, Sae Ro Yi harbours elaborate plans of revenge to avenge the unlawful conclusion of his father’s demise. Despite putting all that he has and knows into his business, he fails to succeed until he meets an equally strong-headed but highly intelligent Jo Yi Seo.
- Year of Release: 2020
- Directed by: Kim Seong Yoon
- Written By: Gwang Jin
- Cast: Park Seo Joon as Park Sae Ro Yi, Kim Da Mi as Jo Yi Seo, Kwon Na Ra as Oh Soo Ah, Ahn Bo hyun as Jang Geun Won
- Genre: Business, Romance, Life, Drama
- OTT Platform: Netflix
8 | Vincenzo
- About: A consigliere of the Italian mafia, Vincenzo Cassano returns to South Korea and starts working as a legal counsel at the Jipuragi Firm. Here, he teams up with Hong Cha Young, an attorney, to fight against the arrogant and unrivalled CEO of the corrupt Babel Group.
- Year of Release: 2021
- Directed by: Kim Hee Won
- Written By: Park Jae Bum
- Cast: Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo, Jeon Yo Bin as Hong Cha Young, Ok Taec Yeon as Jang Jun Woo
- Genre: Drama, Dark Comedy, Crime
- OTT Platform: Netflix
9 | Crash Course in Romance
- About: A banchan shop owner is belated to the cutthroat race of college admissions and is now desperate to enrol her daughter at an esteemed academy. Part of her worries come to an end when she meets a celebrity maths tutor. The mother and the teacher develop a bittersweet equation which over time evolves into an unlikely romance.
- Year of Release: 2023
- Directed by: Yoo Je Won
- Written By: Yang Hee Seung
- Cast: Jung Kyung Ho as Choi Chi Yeol, Jeon Do Yeon as Nam Haeng Seon, Roh Yoon Seo as Nam Hae Yi, Lee Chae Min as Lee Seon Jae
- Genre: Comedy, Romance
- OTT Platform: Netflix
10 | Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
- About: Fate leads Yoon Hye Jin, a successful dentist in Seoul to move her life to a small seaside village where she is supposed to start afresh. Her urban prejudice towards the people of the village is exposed at a public gathering which ruins her impression in front of them. She then starts running into Hong Du Sik who is a jack of all trades. Hong Du Sik then helps Yoon Hye Jin befriend the people of the village by letting her know them better.
- Year of Release: 2021
- Directed by: Yoo Je Won
- Written By: Shin Ha Eun
- Cast: Kim Seon Ho as Hong Du Sik, Shin Min A as Yoon Hye Jin
- Genre: Romance, Comedy, Slice of Life
- OTT Platform: Netflix
11 | Twenty-Five Twenty-One
- About: Set against the backdrop of the financial crisis of 1997 in South Korea, Twenty-Five Twenty-One follows Na Hee Do, a fencer and Baek Yi Jin, a college dropout as they deal with their respective lives, the challenges of youth and their fondness towards each other. The story follows a flashback narrative where presently, Na Hee Do’s daughter has decided to quit ballet on account of not feeling capable enough.
- Year of Release: 2022
- Directed by: Jung Ji Hyun
- Written By: Kwon Do Eun
- Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk as Baek Yi Jin, Kim Tae Ri as Na Hee Do
- Genre: Romance, Coming-of-age Story, Life, Melodrama
- OTT Platform: Netflix
12 | Encounter
- About: Cha Soo Hyun is a young, affluent woman who lives a life that functions alongside the wishes and commands of those who surround her. On a business trip to Cuba, Cha Soo Hyun meets Kim Jin Hyuk, an easygoing, young man who aims to live a simple life. The two have a good time together and Cha Soo Hyun returns to South Korea. As fate would have it, the two run into each other once again, but this time, as employer and employee!
- Year of Release: 2018
- Directed by: Park Shin Woo
- Written By: Yoo Yung Ah
- Cast: Song Hye Kyo as Cha Soo Hyun, Park Bo Gum as Kim Jin Hyuk
- Genre: Romance, Melodrama
- OTT Platform: Viki
13 | What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
- About: The smooth-sailing life of Lee Young Joon, an arrogant executive, witnesses an abrupt halt when Kim Mi So, his secretary of nine years decides to resign. Young Joon then makes it a point to do everything in his capacity to keep Kim Mi So by his side.
- Year of Release: 2018
- Directed by: Park Joon Hwa
- Written By: Jung Eun Young
- Cast: Park Seo Joon as Lee Young Joon, Park Min Young as Kim Mi So
- Genre: Romance, Comedy
- OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix
14 | Record of Youth
- About: ‘Record of Youth’ follows a group of young people who are trying to make a name for themselves in show business. An aspiring model, a makeup artist who is also a fangirl and ,a privileged model-turned-actor navigate their way through the lightning-fast world of entertainment simultaneously juggling love, friendship, and more.
- Year of Release: 2020
- Directed by: Ahn Gil Ho
- Written By: Ha Myung Hee
- Cast: Park Bo Gum as Sa Hye Jun, Park So Dam as Ahn Jeong Ha
- Genre: Drama, Youth, Romance
- OTT Platform: Netflix
15 | The Penthouse: War in Life
- About: ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’ follows the residents of Hera Palace as they function on greed, envy and an insatiable thirst for more. While the parents juggle betrayal, heartbreak and wealth, their children fight each on academic and musical fronts.
- Year of Release: 2020
- Directed by: Joo Dong Min
- Written By: Kim Soon Ok
- Cast: Lee Ji Ah as Shim Su Ryeon, Kim So Yeon as Cheon Seo Jin, Han Ji Hyun as Joo Seok Kyung, Eugene as Oh Yoon Hee, Um Ki Joon as Joo Dan Tae
- Genre: Drama, Suspense, Mystery, Thriller
- OTT Platform: Viki, MX Player, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
16 | Our Blues
- About: Set against the exquisite backdrop of Jeju Island, ‘Our Blues’ is a show that follows the lives of multiple people. With every unfolding scene, the viewer witnesses yet another layer of love and despair. The show especially stands out on account of its emotive acting and brilliant storyline.
- Year of Release: 2022
- Directed by: Kim Kyu Tae
- Written By: Noh Hee Kyung
- Cast: Lee Byung Hun as Lee Dong Seok, Shin Min A as Min Seon Ah, Han Ji Min as Lee Yeong Ok, Kim Woo Bin as Park Jeong Jun, Lee Jung Eun as Jung Eun Hee
- Genre: Romance, Life, Drama
- OTT Platform: Netflix
17 | 100 Days My Prince
- About: Lee Yul is a notorious young man who hails from an affluent, royal background. Being the King’s nephew, he is often tone-deaf to the repercussions of his actions. Yoon Yi Seo is a righteous young woman who calls Lee Yul out for his behaviour and ends up becoming the object of his affection. It went on to become one of 2018’s most popular Korean TV shows.
- Year of Release: 2018
- Directed by: Lee Jong Jae, Nam Sung Woo
- Written By: No Ji Sul
- Cast: Do Kyung Soo as Lee Yul/Na Won Deuk, Nam Ji Hyun as Yeon Hong Shim/ Yoon Yi Seo
- Genre: Romance, Comedy
- OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix
18 | Hospital Playlist
- About: A group of five doctors navigate their way through the world of medicine while maintaining their decades-old friendship with each other. The show was lauded for its compassionate and realistic characters. Following its release, it went on to become one of the highest-rated and most-watched Korean TV shows of all time.
- Year of Release: 2020
- Directed by: Shin Won Ho
- Written By: Lee Woo Jung
- Cast: Jo Jung Suk as Lee Ik Jun, Yoo Yeon Seok as Ahn Jeong Won, Jung Kyung Ho as Kim Jun Wan, Kim Dae Myung as Yang Seok Hyeong, Jeon Mi Do as Chae Song Hwa
- Genre: Medical drama, Life
- OTT Platform: Netflix
19 | Hotel Del Luna
- About: A magnanimous, supernatural hotel comes to life during nighttime. Owned by Jang Man Wol, this hotel for dead souls is intertwined with its owner’s soul. Gu Chan Sung is an unflinchingly rational individual who tries to prevent Jang Man Wol from spending too much money and threatening people thereby getting on her bad side more than just sometimes. It went on to become one of 2019's best Korean TV shows.
- Year of Release: 2019
- Directed by: Oh Choong Hwan
- Written By: Hong Jung Eun, Hong Mi Ran
- Cast: Lee Ji Eun as Jang Man Wol, Yeo Jin Goo as Gu Chan Sung
- Genre: Romance, Fantasy, Comedy
- OTT Platform: Netflix
20 | Little Women
- About: Three sisters live a humble life and constantly crave betterment, wealth and love. Their miseries briefly come to an end when a dead friend leaves one of the sisters 70 billion KRW. The happiness of such a dramatic monetary gain however is short-lived. People related to the dead are after the money too and do everything in their capacity to prevent the sisters from getting a hold of the money.
- Year of Release: 2022
- Directed by: Kim Hee Won
- Written By: Jeong Seo Kyung
- Cast: Kim Go Eun as Oh In Ju, Nam Ji Hyun as Oh In Kyung, Park Ji Hu as Oh In Hye
- Genre: Drama, Family, Mystery
- OTT Platform: Netflix
21 | The Uncanny Counter
- About: A group of noodle shop runners transform into demon hunters by night. Their job is to prevent evil souls from attaining immortality. The noodle shop runners are called ‘counters’, who host customers during the day and hunt demons at night.
- Year of Release: 2020
- Directed by: Yoo Seon Dong, Park Bong Seop
- Written By: Yeo Ji Na, Yoo Seon Dong, Kim Sae Bom
- Cast: Jo Byung Gyu as So Mun, Yoo Jun Sang as Ga Mo Tak, Kim Se Jeong as Do Ha Na
- Genre: Horror, Drama
- OTT Platform: Netflix
22 | Memories of the Alhambra
- About: The news of a special Augmented Reality game created by Jung Se Joo reaches Yoo Jin Woo who subsequently travels to Spain to find out more. His visit all the way to Spain however is greeted by an absent Jung Se Joo and Yoo Jin Woo ends up meeting Jung Se Joo’s sister and a former guitarist named Jung Hee Joo.
- Year of Release: 2018
- Directed by: Ahn Gil Ho
- Written By: Song Jae Jung
- Cast: Hyun Bin as Yoo Jin Woo, Park Shin Hye as Jung Hee Joo, Park Chanyeol as Jung Se Joo
- Genre: Fantasy, Romance, Drama
- OTT Platform: Netflix
23 | Strong Girl Bong Soon
- About: Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) is a young woman with superhuman strengths that she tries to desperately hide from the world so as to not lose them altogether. Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik) is the CEO of a gaming company who witnesses Bong Soon’s spectacular showcase of power and is really impressed by her. Ahn Min Hyuk subsequently hires Do Bong Soon as his bodyguard.
- Year of Release: 2017
- Directed by: Lee Hyung Min
- Written By: Baek Mi Kyung
- Cast: Park Bo Young as Do Bong Soon, Park Hyung Sik as Ahn Min Hyuk, Ji Soo as In Guk Doo
- Genre: Romance, Comedy
- OTT Platform: Netflix
24 | Lawless Lawyer
- About: A revenge-thirsty lawyer turned gangster chooses a lawless passage alongside the loopholes within the mechanism of justice to get what he wants. Blinded by his aim to avenge the murder of his mother, he looks at law as something resembling a ‘user appliance manual’ that he can interpret in his favour however he wants. It went on to become one of 2018's best Korean TV shows.
- Year of Release: 2018
- Directed by: Kim Jin Min
- Written By: Yoon Hyun Ho
- Cast: Lee Joon Gi as Bong Sang Pil, Seo Yea Ji as Ha Jae Yi
- Genre: Legal Drama, Romance
- OTT Platform: Netflix, Viki
25 | Prison Playbook
- About: A talented baseball player misses out on his chance to succeed in his field in a short span of a few days when he tries to protect his sibling from sexual assault. Once about to join the Boston Red Sox, he now finds himself navigating his way through life in prison.
- Year of Release: 2017
- Directed by: Shin Won Ho
- Written By: Jung Bo Hoon
- Cast: Park Hae Soo as Kim Je Hyuk, Jung Kyung Ho as Lee Joon Ho
- Genre: Dark Comedy
- OTT Platform: Voot, Netflix
26 | Arthdal Chronicles
- About: The ancient city of Arthdal houses power struggles, romantic equations and identity crises that Eun Seom is supposed to find his way through and subsequently revive his tribe. The show follows the rise and fall of ancient civilizations in the fictional land named Arth.
- Year of Release: 2019
- Directed by: Kim Won Seok
- Written By: Kim Young Hyun, Park Sang Yeon
- Cast: Jang Dong Gun as Ta Gon, Soong Joong Ki as Eun Seom, Kim Jee Won as Tan Ya
- Genre: Sageuk, Fantasy
- OTT Platform: Netflix
27 | The Devil Judge
- About: A merciless judge resorts to showmanship and absolutely anything else that can help him punish those who offend the word of law. He is smart, highly efficient, and could give Rome’s Brutus a run for his money when it comes to oratorship. It went on to become one of 2021's best Korean TV shows.
- Year of Release: 2021
- Directed by: Choi Jung Kyu
- Written By: Moon Yoo Seok
- Cast: Ji Sung as Kang Yo Han, Kim Min Jung as Jung Sun Ah, Park Jin Young as Kim Ga On/ Kang Isaac
- Genre: Legal Drama
- OTT Platform: Viki
28 | Ghost Doctor
- About: ‘Ghost Doctor’ follows two doctors with polar opposite personalities and outlooks. While Cha Young Min is a highly-efficient cardiothoracic surgeon who is brutally arrogant, Go Seung Tak is a thoracic surgery resident at the same hospital as Young Min who is theoretically brilliant but has a hard time doing actual, practical medical work.
- Year of Release: 2022
- Directed by: Boo Seong Cheol
- Written By: Kim Sun Soo
- Cast: Rain as Cha Young Min, Kim Bum as Go Seung Tak, Uee as Jang Se Jin
- Genre: Body Swap, Medical Drama
- OTT Platform: Viki
29 | Hi Bye, Mama!
- About: Cha Yu Ri loses her life in a horrific accident right when she is about to deliver a child. Yu Ri is then given a chance to go back to her old life if she fulfils one condition - she has to get back to her role as a wife and a mother within a short span of 49 days. She subsequently is subjected to the dilemma of choosing between her and her husband’s happiness or lack thereof.
- Year of Release: 2020
- Directed by: Yoo Je Won
- Written By: Kwon Hye Joo
- Cast: Kim Tae Hee as Cha Yu Ri, Lee Kyu Hyung as Cho Gang Hwa
- Genre: Fantasy, Romance
- OTT Platform: Netflix
30 | Mine
- About: ‘Mine’ follows the lives of two affluent women, Seo Hi Soo and Jung Seo Hyun as they struggle to find their identities in a conservative domestic setup. The show was praised for its progressive storyline. The brilliant acting of the star cast further contributed to the show’s overall appeal.
- Year of Release: 2021
- Directed by: Lee Na Jung
- Written By: Baek Mi Kyung
- Cast: Lee Bo Young as Seo Hi Soo, Kim Seo Hyung as Jung Seo Hyun, Ok Ja Yeon as Kang Ja Kyung
- Genre: Dark Comedy, Mystery
- OTT Platform: Netflix
31| Reborn Rich
- About: Yoon Hyun Woo is an employee of the affluent Soonyang Group. Despite a decade of loyal service to the group, Hyun Woo is subjected to betrayal and is murdered by members of the Soonyang Group. Hyun Woo finally lays his hands on an opportunity for revenge when he reincarnates as a family member of the Soonyang Group.
- Year of Release: 2022
- Directed by: Jung Dae Yoon
- Written By: Kim Tae Hee, Jang Eun Jae
- Cast: Song Joong Ki as Jin Do Jun/Yoon Hyun Woo, Lee Sung Min as Jin Yang Chul, Shin Hyun Been as Seo Min Young
- Genre: Sageuk, Fantasy
- OTT Platform: Viki
32 | Jirisan
- About: Nestled in the towering world of Jirisan, rangers navigate their way through mystery, life and death. A mystery unfolds at every stage of the show where visitors of the mountain show up with varying intentions but they all have one thing in common - an intent to kill.
- Year of Release: 2021
- Directed by: Lee Eung Bok
- Written By: Kim Eun Hee
- Cast: Jun Ji Hyun as Seo Ki Yang, Ju Ji Hoon as Kang Hyun Jo
- Genre: Drama, Mystery, Fantasy
- OTT Platform: Viki
33 | Doctor Stranger
- About: Born in South Korea, Park Hoon is forced to move to North Korea along with his father when he is young. He returns to South Korea years later as a brilliant cardiothoracic surgeon. After running into someone who looks exactly like his girlfriend from North Korea but refuses to recognise him, Park Hoon starts to frantically look for his actual girlfriend. The drama was a huge success both within South Korea and outside it, especially in China.
- Year of Release: 2014
- Directed by: Jin Hyeok
- Written by: Park Jin Woo, Kim Joo
- Cast: Lee Jong Suk as Park Hoon, Kang So Ra as Oh Soo Hyun, Jin Se Yeon as Song Jae Hee, Park Hae Jin as Han Jae Joon
- Genre: Drama, Romance, Medical Drama
- Streaming Platform: Viki, MX Player, Netflix
34 | Coffee Prince
- About: Eun Chan, a young woman who disguises herself as a man, is hired by Choi Han Gyeol, the son of an affluent family. Han Gyeol only wants good-looking male employees at his coffee shop so as to attract more female customers. An unforeseen romance then ensues between Go Eun Chan and Choi Han Gyeol. The show received a lot of praise for its excellent portrayal of an unlikely romance. The brilliant acting of the stars was also loved by the audiences.
- Year of Release: 2007
- Directed by: Lee Yoon Jung
- Written by: Lee Jung Ah, Jang Hyun Joo
- Cast: Yoon Eun Hye as Go Eun Chan, Gong Yoo as Choi Han Gyeol, Kim Jae Wook as Noh Sun Ki
- Genre: Drama, Romance, Comedy
- Streaming Platform: Viki, Netflix
35 | Reply 1988
- About: The neighbourhood of Ssangmun-dong houses people belonging to different brackets of society. What brings the latter group of people together is their friendship and their shared joys and struggles of raising a family in the 80s. The show was a huge critical and commercial success and was loved by viewers for its accurate portrayal of what life was like in the 80s.
- Year of Release: 2015
- Directed by: Shin Won Ho
- Written by: Lee Woo Jung
- Cast: Hyeri as Sung Deok Sun, Ryu Jun Yeol as Kim Jung Hwan, Park Bo Gum as Choi Taek
- Genre: Drama, Romance, Comedy, Family, Coming-of-age story
- Streaming Platform: Viki, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
While OTT platforms have seen a conspicuous rise in their popularity, cable TV still has a significant number of brilliant Korean TV shows that are simply impossible to miss.
One can scroll through the list above and find a Korean TV show for anyone and everyone. From legal dramas to medical ones, from dark comedies to fantasy romances, this list of 35 Korean TV shows to binge-watch this year has something for everyone.
