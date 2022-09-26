Reply 1988’s Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol are still going strong as the actress visits his Money Game set

Celebrating your significant other’s birthday is a yearly party for most couples and it seems that these K-town lovebirds are no different. Popular family drama ‘Reply 1988’ which first aired in November 2015 and starred Hyeri, Park Bo Gum, Go Kyung Pyo, Ryu Jun Yeol, Lee Dong Hwi and more, ended up producing a loving couple that has been going strong for years now.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol first got into a relationship in late 2016 and have been a power couple for a long time now. Now, 6 years since and they continue to shower each other with love. On Ryu Jun Yeol’s 36th birthday, it was girlfriend Hyeri who surprised him with a visit to the set of his upcoming show ‘Money Game’ in which he stars alongside Chun Woo Hee (Be Melodramatic) and Park Jung Min (Hellbound).