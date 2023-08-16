Reply 1988’s Lee Dong Hwi joins Lee Je Hoon, Seo Eun Soo and Jung Su Bin in new detective thriller drama

Lee Dong Hwi has been confirmed to join Lee Je Hoon, Seo Eun Soo and Jung Su Bin’s new MBC drama Chief Inspector: The Beginning. Lee Dong Hwi has taken the role of Detective Kim Sang Soon, a detective filled with anger towards the corruption-riddled legal system. He is known as the ‘mad dog’ of Jongnam Police Station because he is always stubborn and doesn’t let go of the perpetrators of his case at any cost.

Chief Inspector: The Beginning starring Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi and others:

Lee Je Hoon took on the role of Park Young Han, who comes into the life of Kim Sang Soon. Park Young Han is a kind but confident cop who does not take no for an answer. He knows he is good at his job and while he seems outlandish, he does not compromise at any cost. Like Kim Sang Soon, he takes his job seriously and wants justice to be served in all cases. The drama is a prequel to Chief Inspector, which was a beloved Korean series. The ratings reached 70 percent after being broadcast 880 times over the last 18 years. It is known for its hard-hitting episodes and amazing characters that grow over the course of the story.

About Chief Inspector: The Beginning:

The Korean thriller drama follows the life of Park Young Han who takes up petty cases, rounds up three unique colleagues of his to fight crime at its highest level. With this group, they take on cases which only they can take up since they are the bravest ones. The drama is retro, action-packed and filled with some amazing stories that will keep the viewers gripping their seats. Lee Je Hoon is known to be a versatile actor after taking on roles in dramas like Taxi Driver, Move To Heaven, Signal and more. Lee Dong Hwi, on the other hand, has made a mark in the industry for his varied roles and his intense acting skills! Joined by Seo Eun Soo and Jung Su Bin, fans are ready to see these four create unique chemistry on the sets of Chief Inspector: The Beginning.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan talks about his recovering mental and physical health in new update