Reply 1988’s Ryu Hye Young to join Bad and Crazy’s Lee Dong Wook in new slice of life drama The Good Man?

According to multiple broadcasters on March 3rd, Ryu Hye Young received an offer to appear in 'The Good Man' and is continuing last-minute coordination with the production team. 'The Good Man' depicts the turbulent events that Seok Cheol, the eldest son of a three-generation gangster family, goes through to protect his family, job, and love with laughter and tears.

The Good Man:

Director Song Hae Seong, who directed the films 'Firan', 'Our Happy Time' and 'Aging Family', collaborated with writer Kim Un Kyung, who wrote the dramas 'The Moon in Seoul', 'There Is a Blue Bird' and 'Yuna's Street'. Here, 'Inside Men' and 'Namsan's Managers' will start production. It is a work made by the production team who made a mark in Korean movies and dramas. Previously, it was announced that actor Lee Dong-wook was considering appearing in the role of Seok Cheol, so expectations are rising.

Ryu Hye Young’s role:

Ryu Hye Young plays the role of Park Seok Hee, the younger sister of Lee Dong Wook (Seok Cheol). Park Seok Hee is the only daughter her mother can rely on among her family's children, who is upright no matter what she does. She is an honest, smart and smart character, and she boasts a 'sticky synchro rate' with Ryu Hye Young. Ryu Hye Young, who made her debut in 2007 with her short film 'High School Girl', rose to prominence by appearing in a number of short and independent films.

In particular, she appeared as Sung Bo Ra in the drama 'Reply 1988' (2015-2016) and proved her presence in the small screen, and became popular through the movie 'Special Citizen' (2017) and the drama 'Eunju's Room' (2018-2019). Her latest work is the drama 'Law School', which was broadcast in 2021. Ryu Hye Young continues her 'ten days' move without a break until 'The Kind Man' following the JTBC drama 'Until the Morning Comes', which completed her filming. Meanwhile, 'The Good Man' will start filming in the middle of this year. The SBS organization is being discussed.

