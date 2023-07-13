Reply series PD Shin Won Ho's upcoming project starring Go Youn Jung to air in March 2024? Production responds

On July 13th, an entertainment official revealed that the highly-anticipated new project by Shin Won Ho's team is set to commence filming no later than October. Additionally, there were hints regarding tvN's plans for the organization of the project in March of next year.

Go Youn Jung to star as the female lead

The upcoming production, which will feature actress Go Youn Jung as the female lead, is scheduled to premiere on tvN in March next year. Providing valuable insight into the project, an insider disclosed to JTBC News that filming for Shin Won Ho's new venture will begin latest by October, with the aim of unveiling it to viewers in March.

To ensure the success of the project, directorial responsibilities have been entrusted to Lee Min Soo, a former KBS director who is currently involved as a producer in the KBS series Heartbeat. Following the completion of his work on Heartbeat, Lee will transition to the project titled Eggiscoming and take charge of the new undertaking led by Shin Won Ho's team, renowned for their hit series Reply and Hospital Playlist.

A spinoff of Hospital Playlist?

Earlier, JTBC News exclusively reported that actress Go Youn Jung, known for her role in Alchemy of Souls, had been selected as the female lead for this highly-anticipated project. While Shin Won Ho will not be directing the project, he will contribute as a creator, utilizing his creative prowess. Rumors had circulated suggesting that the project might be a spin-off or a prequel to the popular drama series Hospital Playlist. However, CJ ENM Studios clarified in June that while Shin Won Ho is involved as a creator in the new series, it is still in the early planning stage and is neither a prequel nor a spin-off.

