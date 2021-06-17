Report: Here’s when Akshay Kumar’s debut web series The End is likely to go on floors

Akshay Kumar’s action thriller debut series The End was first announced in 2019 but production got delayed due to COVID 19.

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest stars working in the Hindi film industry. The actor has many projects lined up and has recently announced the release date of his upcoming feature Bell Bottom which will come out theatrically worldwide on July 27. In 2019, Akshay has announced his foray into the digital medium by signing up for an action thriller series The End for a major streaming platform. On the launch in 2019, Akshay Kumar lit his clothes on fire and walked to everybody’s surprise. The production of the series did not go on the floors and got delayed due to the spread of COVID 19 in India.

Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, who are the producers of the upcoming Sherni starring Vidya Balan spoke about the development on The End during a virtual press event. "Apart from Breathe, there are other series in development like Hush Hush, which is in the middle of the production. We had to pause it because of the pandemic. There's a show called The End, featuring Akshay Kumar. It is set to start later this year or early next year, depending on how the situation is," Vikram told reporters. Abundantia had recently collaborated with Akshay Kumar to produce the Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Durgamati’, which also released on a streaming platform.

Vikram Malhotra and Vidya Balan are collaborating for the second time after ‘Shakuntala Devi’. Their upcoming venture Sherni co-produced by T-Series will release on June 18 on a digital platform. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, has currently several films waiting in the wings namely ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Ram Setu’, and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ amongst others.

Also Read| Akshay Kumar to the rescue of exhibitors with Bell Bottom: Trade analyses the pros and cons of this move

Share your comment ×