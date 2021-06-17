  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Report: Here’s when Akshay Kumar’s debut web series The End is likely to go on floors

Akshay Kumar’s action thriller debut series The End was first announced in 2019 but production got delayed due to COVID 19.
985 reads Mumbai
Akshay Kumar's The End likely to go on floors soon Report: Here’s when Akshay Kumar’s debut web series The End is likely to go on floors
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest stars working in the Hindi film industry. The actor has many projects lined up and has recently announced the release date of his upcoming feature Bell Bottom which will come out theatrically worldwide on July 27. In 2019, Akshay has announced his foray into the digital medium by signing up for an action thriller series The End for a major streaming platform. On the launch in 2019, Akshay Kumar lit his clothes on fire and walked to everybody’s surprise. The production of the series did not go on the floors and got delayed due to the spread of COVID 19 in India.

Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, who are the producers of the upcoming Sherni starring Vidya Balan spoke about the development on The End during a virtual press event. "Apart from Breathe, there are other series in development like Hush Hush, which is in the middle of the production. We had to pause it because of the pandemic. There's a show called The End, featuring Akshay Kumar. It is set to start later this year or early next year, depending on how the situation is," Vikram told reporters. Abundantia had recently collaborated with Akshay Kumar to produce the Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Durgamati’, which also released on a streaming platform. 

Vikram Malhotra and Vidya Balan are collaborating for the second time after ‘Shakuntala Devi’. Their upcoming venture Sherni co-produced by T-Series will release on June 18 on a digital platform. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, has currently several films waiting in the wings namely ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Ram Setu’, and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ amongst others.

Also Read| Akshay Kumar to the rescue of exhibitors with Bell Bottom: Trade analyses the pros and cons of this move

Credits :PTI/Hindustan Times, Image Credit: Getty

You may like these
Akshay Kumar starrer digital series delayed due to COVID 19 lockdown, to commence shoot from 2021 second half
Akshay Kumar calls his Laxmmi Bomb’s transgender role ‘mentally intensive’: Didn’t want to offend anyone
Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb & Ajay Devgn's Bhuj to release on OTT
Vidyut Jammwal SLAMS Disney Plus Hotstar for snubbing his film amid Alia, Akshay & others' film announcements
EXCLUSIVE: Lara Dutta talks tough cop act in Hundred, how Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar refer to her as Lara Paaji
Raj & DK open up on The Family Man season 3; Say ‘We have the concept, we have an idea’