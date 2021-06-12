Report: Is Shah Rukh Khan planning a web series on political strategist Prashant Kishore’s life?

As per reports, the political strategist was supposed to meet Shah Rukh Khan at his bungalow on Friday evening to discuss the proposition of a new web series.

The webspace in India is increasing with amazing web series and films releasing on the OTT platforms. Since the outbreak of COVID 19, many films that were originally intended for a theatrical release instead got a release online and ended up becoming a huge hit. Moreover, many prolific filmmakers and actors are also investing their time in larger-than-life narratives only to be consumed on the OTT platforms.

According to a report in ABP Live, Political strategist Prashant Kishore and superstar Shah Rukh Khan are likely to collaborate for a web series on the former’s life. There is no official confirmation yet on the matter but the gossip mills are buzzing with the rumours that SRK’s production house Red Chillies is likely to make a web series based on Prashant Kishore.

Meanwhile, King Khan starrer upcoming action-thriller Pathan has become one of the most anticipated projects in recent times. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, SRK will resume shooting for the Siddharth Anand directorial from June 21 given that the lockdown restrictions have now eased in Maharashtra.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Bollywood's 'King of Romance' and 'Mastani' were last seen together in the superhit movie Happy New Year. On the other hand, John Abraham will be seen playing a negative role in this action-packed film.

