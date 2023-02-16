Reports fly about Yoo Ah In continuing to shoot during ongoing drug case; Agency shares response

South Korean actor Yoo Ah In may seemingly land himself into more trouble with the Korean netizens as multiple reports of him continuing to go about his official schedules have been made. His agency has now shared a brief response to multiple rumours about this.

According to these reports, the actor who is said to have returned from the USA on February 5, proceeded to fly to Jeju island the next day. This is seemingly, after being detained at the airport on arrival for illegal drug usage. The reports also state that the investigation for his propofol usage continued to the next day i.e February 6. Yoo Ah In reportedly shot for an outdoor brand in Jeju and the brand has seemingly confirmed his attendance for the filming schedule.

Netizens’ response

After learning about this, many Korean netizens are reportedly expressing questions about why did the actor not cancel his schedule in Jeju even as the investigation had already begun. This seems to have rubbed some netizens in the wrong way. At the same time, many are pointing out that a start in the investigation does not mean that the actor was announced guilty and the less amount of time he received between the inquiry and the schedule may not have been enough for him to cancel his commitments.

Yoo Ah In’s agency

When the actor’s management team was reached out to for confirming or denying the same rumours, they came back with a brief response saying that they cannot check anything regarding this at the moment.

Case against Yoo Ah In

Yoo Ah In is being investigated for illegal use of propofol. During the investigation, it was reported that the actor tested positive for marijuana usage from the urine sample while the hair follicle test results are awaited. Another update said that Yoo Ah In’s phone was confiscated by the police for investigation regarding the case. His digital footprints are supposedly being traced to gain evidence against marijuana and possible misuse of propofol. Yoo Ah In’s agency confirmed the ongoing investigations against him, with active cooperation from them.