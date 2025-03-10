Resident Playbook First Teaser OUT: Introduces Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah, and more OBGYN residents' bittersweet lives

After a series of delays, the wait is finally over! Resident Playbook, the much-anticipated spin-off of Hospital Playlist, is officially set to premiere next month! With a brand-new cast and a fresh storyline set in the world of Obstetrics and Gynecology residents, the drama is going to bring heartwarming friendships, medical challenges, and the signature charm that made its predecessor a beloved hit.

On March 10, tvN heightened excitement by unveiling the first teaser and official poster for the drama. The poster introduces the four first-year Ob-Gyn residents at Yulje Medical Center’s Jongro branch, featuring their name tags: Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung), Pyo Nam Kyung (Shin Si Ah), Um Jae Il (Kang You Seok) and Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji). With a fresh batch of doctors stepping into the spotlight, fans are eager to see how these characters will manage the demanding world of residency while forming bonds that will last a lifetime.

The teaser begins with a sentimental nod to the original Hospital Playlist, featuring familiar faces: Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Kim Dae Myeung. The text “Thank you to everyone who waited for us until now” appears, acknowledging the long wait for the spin-off while paying tribute to the legacy of its predecessor.

As the teaser transitions to the present, viewers are transported back to Yulje Medical Center, where a new generation of doctors begins their journey. The words “The story of people who will become wise someday - begins now” set the tone for the heartfelt and humorous journey ahead.

One scene in the teaser captures the show’s lighthearted charm; a senior doctor calls out for Oh Yi Young, but her fellow first-year residents shake their heads, pretending not to know where she is. Moments later, Oh Yi Young is hilariously revealed hiding behind a door, giving a taste of the friendship and comedy that will be woven into the drama’s storyline.

Initially scheduled to air in May 2024 as the successor to Queen of Tears, Resident Playbook encountered multiple hurdles that led to its postponement. The most major setback came from the prolonged medical residents’ strike in South Korea, which sparked public debates about the representation of medical professionals in entertainment. Amid the controversy, the production team delayed the drama’s release to avoid potential backlash and to ensure that the timing was right.

After months of waiting, the drama has finally secured its release date and is now set to premiere in April 2025. Despite the delays, anticipation has only grown, with many fans eager to see how this spin-off will carve out its own identity while maintaining the emotional depth and humor that defined Hospital Playlist.

Unlike the original series, which followed seasoned doctors, Resident Playbook shifts the focus to rookie Ob-Gyn residents, capturing the ups and downs of their first year in one of the most challenging medical departments. The drama will offer a realistic and relatable portrayal of young doctors as they struggle to balance personal growth, professional challenges, and the weight of life-and-death decisions.