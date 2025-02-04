Resident Playbook stills: Go Yoon Jung, Shim Shi Ah, Han Ye Jin and more gear up to heal with smiles

Resident Playbook is an upcoming South Korean K-drama starring Go Yoon Jung, which has finally confirmed the broadcast date following multiple delays. Ahead of its release, new stills of the show have been released featuring the lead cast. The plot of the story follows the realistic and relatable lives of medical residents at a university hospital.

On February 4, 2025, Netflix unveiled its full lineup of upcoming Korean dramas set to premiere on the platform. Among the highly anticipated titles, Resident Playbook has been confirmed for release in the second quarter of 2025, with an expected premiere around April. Alongside the announcement, new stills from the drama have been revealed, heightening excitement among fans.

The latest images capture the main cast radiating warmth and positivity as they prepare for another day of saving lives. Go Yoon Jung, who stars as Yi Jung, an obstetrics and gynecology resident, takes center stage in the photos. Shin Shi Ah, Kang You Seok, and Han Ye Jin also appear, showcasing their camaraderie and dedication to their roles.

Initially, the show was set to premiere right after the finale of Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the lead roles. However, the doctor’s strike was faced with public backlash, and due to that, every promotional activity had to be suspended by the production team.

Resident Playbook is the spin-off of the popular medical drama, Hospital Playlist. The show will showcase the realistic lives of doctors and patients inside a hospital. Moreover, the plot will also explore the ever-evolving relationships among co-workers. The K-drama stars Go Yoon Jung in the lead role alongside Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji, Kang You Seok, and Jung Joon Won. The show is directed and written by Lee Min Soo.

Some of the other K-drama included in tvN’s lineup include My Dearest Nemesis starring Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook in February, and March releases Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh’s The Potato Lab and Divorce Insurance with Lee Dong Wook in the lead. Are you excited for the upcoming shows?