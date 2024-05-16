Resident Playbook with Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah and more likely to release in 2025; explores weekday broadcast possibility

Resident Playbook is a much-anticipated series as it is a spin-off of the popular show Hospital Playlist. The drama was expected to air in 2024 but according to recent reports, the broadcast may be postponed till 2025. Go Yoon Jung, Kang You Seok and Shin Si Ah take on the lead roles in the drama.

Resident Playbook likely to be postponed till next year

According to reports on May 16, Resident Playbook is likely to air in 2025 as the network's weekend slot for this year is already filled. Additionally, the drama was scheduled to be released in the first half of 2024 but was postponed due to the mass resignations among medical residents in South Korea resulting in shortages in the medical community. Hence, the drama was slated for the latter half of 2024.

Currently, The Midnight Romance at Hagwon is playing in the weekend slot which will be followed by The Auditors, Mom's Friend's Son, Jung Nyeon and Love on a Single Log Bridge. The network commented that the broadcast timing of Resident Playbook is undecided. Reports also suggest that Monday-Tuesday slots are being explored for the broadcast.

More about Resident Playbook

After the massive popularity of the Reply series and Hospital Playlist series, director Shin Won Ho and writer Lee Woo Jung are collaborating again for the new tvN drama. Their work is known for the simple slice-of-life stories filled with comedy and nostalgia that not only appeal to Korean viewers but is a heartwarming watch for the global audience as well.

The story of the new drama Resident Playbook will focus on the residents of at Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center. It will portray the busy lives of doctors and residents and also depict their friendships and turbulences. The speciality of the director and writer duo is that they find humour in a simple and hectic life and hence viewers are looking forward to their new endeavour. Moving’s lead actor Go Yoon Jung would be playing a first-year Obstetrics and Gynecology resident at the university hospital.

