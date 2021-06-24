Resident playboy of Netflix's Nevertheless, Song Kang, shows boyfriend like charms for Cosmopolitan

Actor Song Kang is featured in the July issue of fashion magazine Cosmopolitan.

Actor Song Kang's refreshing visual shines in an unadorned appearance, released in the July issue of Cosmopolitan. The pictures capture moments of leisure in Song Kang's daily life. Song Kang, who shows off a stylish lifestyle wearing clothes such as T-shirts and anorak, attracts attention by showing various charms from boyish beauty to masculine beauty. Song Kang's warm visuals shone even in his natural, unembellished appearance.

Song Kang, who perfectly represented the various looks of Merrell, an outdoor-based lifestyle brand, is said to have showed off a professional appearance, boasting a chameleon-like charm with poses and eyes suitable for each look throughout the filming.

These pictures featuring Song Kang's free mood can be found in the July issue of Cosmopolitan and through official SNS.

Song Kang is currently appearing in the JTBC drama Nevertheless which is streaming worldwide through Netflix. It has achieved great response from fans and has premiered to decent ratings. It has been given a 19+ rating, which implies that there might be themes of nudity, inappropriate for a younger audience. The first episode itself has made it clear that this drama will deal with very real adult relationships and as such, might not be the dreamy romance K-Drama viewers might be used to. Fans are divided about Song Kang’s character, Park Jae Eon who seems to be a womanizer but there is also a mysterious air about him. It will be interesting to see how all the characters’ stories unravel.

Credits :NetflixJTBC

