'Return in good health': BTS' V receives warm wishes from staff prior to military enlistment

BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook were announced to be enlisting for their military service. As V is prepping to commence his military service, his staff gave him a warm and pleasant surprise to wish him well and show them love. V has applied to join the Special Task Force according to reports. Fans appreciated his courage and bravery to be a part of the unit.

BTS' V receives warm wishes and love from staff before military enlistment

On December 9, BTS member V took to Instagram and shared pictures from a surprise farewell thrown by his staff for his military send-off. The Tae Crew prepared a cake and a rolling paper for the idol. The cake wished him, 'Return in good health'. The staff members expressed their love and care for him in the rolling paper as they wrote messages for him.

BTS' recent activities

BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will be enlisting for their mandatory military enlistment soon. BIGHIT MUSIC announced their enlistment plans on December 5. The agency stated that members RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will fulfil their mandatory service with the military by enlisting in the army. Jimin and Jungkook would be enlisting together, and RM and V would be following their own enlistment procedures.

Advertisement

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will be streaming on Disney+ from December 20. The docuseries will look back on the past 10 years of their careers.

V will be starring in IU's music video for her upcoming album. The Strawberry Moon singer has been preparing for a comeback with her new album which is scheduled to release in the first half of 2024. Since V will be starting his military duty soon, IU was quick to film for the video.

The Slow Dancing singer also spent time with the Wooga Squad which includes Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Peaknoy, before his service starts.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V to feature in IU's upcoming MV; Details here