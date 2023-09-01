Revenant: 3 reasons why you should watch the underrated K-drama starring Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung

Revenant begins with the tale of Gu San Young (Kim Tae Ri), a lady possessed by an angry ghost and Yeom Hae Sang (Oh Jung Se), a Korean folklore professor who can see insidious spirits. The detestable soul possessing San Young is Princess Ghost, which was brought into the world in 1958 after which a town shaman killed her so a family could acquire riches. Similarly as the story starts with a horrendous instance of killing a kid for greed, the events encompassing San Young and the ghost uncovered the terrible desires of people in society today. Here are 3 reasons to watch the underrated drama:-

The ghost in the drama:

The ghosts represent the narrow-mindedness and greed that everybody has somewhere down in their souls. In the drama, the words 'open the door' is utilized as a significant plot point. It is since, supposing that somebody is deceived by an evil presence and opens the door, they are bound to die. A human's selfishness and want are uncovered to the world likewise as it stays concealed until a trick/incident causes you to uncover everything. The writer made sure to not make the viewers hate the demon because of how awful her back story is. Dying as a child, she never got to live like normal human beings therefore as a demon, she thrives on people who have dark desires. In San Young’s case, she never had the heart to harm anyone and was rather naive, therefore she was the easiest target. While she thrived on what San Young wished for, she used her own desire of bloodthirst through San Young.

Kim Tae Ri as San Young:

Kim Tae Ri has received critical appreciation for her acting in the drama. From being the hard working San Young who lives in the shadows to turning into the glamorous and evil demon in the next second was an astonishing moment. She expressed the feelings of San Young as well as the demon’s anger in a beautiful manner. She also managed to have amazing chemistry with everyone in the cast, showing her skills as a versatile actor.

Oh Jung Se as Yeom Hae Sang and Hong Kyung as Lee Hong Sae:

Hong Kyung assumed the part of detective Lee Hong Sae and his personality was continuously diving into the case with more sensible and relentless examination abilities than any other individual, while showing a strong presence by carefully depicting the emotional mental change brought about by the demise of a senior detective in his station who was also his mentor. Oh Jung Se played Yeom Hae Sang, a folklore teacher who sees ghosts/demons. Yeom Hae Sang was brought into the world as a child of a well off family, yet he was a puzzling man who just wore black outfits every day and remained in his own world. Having had the ability to see ghosts since he was a child, he experienced passionate feelings for stories to find the devil that killed his mom many years ago and even turned into a professor because of it.

