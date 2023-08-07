Revenant and King the Land top Weekly Buzzworthy K-dramas alongside Actors Ranking

Revenant starring Kim Tae Ri and Oh Jung Se dictated at No. 1 on the K-dramas ranking list by creating the most buzz this week. King the Land's YoonA and Lee Junho swept the first spots on the Good Data Corporation's weekly Buzzworthy Actors list while the drama ranked at No. 2. Find the full lists of Weekly Buzzworthy K-dramas and Actors Rankings below.

Top 10 Buzzworthy K-dramas (August Week 1)

The thriller mystery K-drama Revenant won the hearts of fans in South Korea, it also took over the first spot at this week's most Buzzworthy K-dramas. While King the Land also made noise reaching the second spot followed by Jo Byung Kyu and Kim Sejeong's The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch in the third place. TV Chosun's Durrian's Affair rose up the rank No. 4 while Ahn Jae Hyun and Baek Jin Hee's long-running The Real Has Come! ranked No. 5. Longing for You starring Na In Woo and Kim Ji Eun debuted on the list at spot No. 6 in the first week of its airing. My Lovely Liar starring Hwang Min Hyun and Kim So Hyun entered the Buzzworthy drama list at No. 8. Kim Myung Soo's Number ranked No. 9 and Woman in a Veil closed the list at No. 10.

Top 10 Buzzworthy Actors (August Week 1)

The Netflix and JTBC hit King the Land not only took the second spot on the list of the most Buzzworthy dramas but also the cast members Lee Junho and YoonA marked their names on the actors who were most talked about this week. Lee Junho reigned at No. 1 while YoonA placed at rank No. 2. On No. 3 and No. 4 we witnessed Kim Tae Ri and Oh Jung Se who participated in the horror mystery drama Revenant together. Another Revenant star that made it to the list at spot No. 10 is Shim Dal Gi. Netflix hit D.P.2 which is an OTT series saw its cast members make it to the Buzzworthy Actors' list where Jung Hae In placed at No. 5 whereas his partner Koo Kyo Hwan ranked at No. 6. Another D.P.2 actor Son Suk Ku also made it to the list ranked No. 8. The Real Has Come! actress Baek Jin Hee and Durrian's Affair star Park Joo Mi took spots No. 7 and No. 8.

