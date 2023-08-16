Revenant co-stars Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung confirmed to dub for new Korean animated film Lost In Starlight

According to Netflix and Management mmm on August 16, it has been confirmed that the Revenant co-stars and labelmates Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung will be dubbing for the first-ever Korean animation film by Netflix titled Lost In Starlight. The film follows a long-distance relationship between an astronaut and a musician. Kim Tae Ri will be essaying the role of Nanyoung, a scientist who needs to go to Mars to find hints of her mom who failed to get back to Earth because of a mishap. She is a space explorer chosen for the fourth Mars Exploration Project in 2050.

Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung’s roles in Lost in Starlight:

The plot follows Jay, a musician who goes gaga for Nanyoung and will be essayed by Hong Kyung. Jay, who likewise fills in as a musician while fixing retro sound hardware, meets Nanyoung and her fateful reunion through Nanyoung's mom's keepsake, the turntable, and their relationship develops through various conversations. The animation film 'Lost In Starlight', which will give heart-pounding fervor and glimmer through the affection and dreams of two young people who will unfurl the world's most long-distance relationship between the earth and the universe, will be released exclusively through Netflix. Kim Tae Ri has been building unmatched filmography paying little mind to the genre, shows like tvN's 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One', and the film Alienoid. Hong Kyung has risen as a well-known actor through the film 'Innocence' and shows like Netflix's 'D.P.' and Wavve's 'Weak Hero Class 1'.

Lost In Starlight

Hong Kyung has not only gently depicted youthfulness in each drama/film with strong acting abilities but he has also likewise been a detective who tracks down a lady possessed by an evil spirit and a strange demise in the recently finished SBS show 'Revenant', high school batchmates, sparking interest. Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung's chemistry reflects through the drama and now this will even show that in the film. The attention is centered around the amazingly exhilarating yet obscure romance that rises above just Earth and Mars and between stars, which these two actors will show with their voices. Specifically, the two actors also take part in the recording and live-action shooting. We would love to see this understanding of Nanyoung and Jay that will translate into a unique love story on screen!

