Revenant Ep 1-2 Review: Kim Tae Ri’s versatile acting takes charge, Oh Jung Se intrigues

Name: Revenant, The Devil, Demon

Premiere date: 23 June 2023

Cast: Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se, Hong Kyung

Director: Lee Jung Rim, Kim Jae Hong

Writer: Kim Eun Hee

Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Horror

No. of Episodes: 12

Where to watch: SBS, Disney+ Hotstar

Revenant Storyline

The mystery horror follows a young girl named Gu San Yeong (Kim Tae Ri) who has been typing hard to make ends meet. While living with her trouble-seeking mother, she comes across the truths of her late father’s life as sudden deaths occur around her. She meets a university professor named Yeom Hae Sang (Oh Jung Se) who claims that she has been possessed by the same evil spirit which killed his mother and that he can see it. Confused and desperate to reach to the bottom of this, the two join hands.

Initial opinion on Revenant

Also known as The Devil or Demon, the show brings Twenty-Five, Twenty-One fame Kim Tae Ri in a changed form as the young girl named Gu San Yeong. She is tied down by the shackles of a struggling family dynamic, with a father who she believed was dead for 15 years and a mother who calls for trouble everywhere she goes. Things change when her father actually passes away after a supposed ‘demonic act’, and she meets his former acquaintance at the wake.

Yeom Hae Sang, played by Oh Jung Se, is a Korean folklore university professor who also examines excavated objects for their relation to the dead. He insists that a dangerous evil spirit has latched itself onto Gu San Yeong and is threatening those around her, by killing those who have wronged her or the ones she holds feelings of dismay for. While the set-up is nothing new, what has hooked us from the start has been the sheer eeriness going for the show, and the duality in Kim Tae Ri’s acting. The young star quickly switches from a hardworking breadwinner for her family to a clumsy and bubbly person around her friend. She’s not afraid to face what comes at her and at the same time has a tough time accepting anything that she cannot witness herself. She believes in the causality of things but is also determined to help those around her. We eye another hit run for the ‘100 per cent success rate K-drama star’.

Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung in Revenant

Actor Oh Jung Se, popular for his portrayal of a character named Moon Sang Tae who is on the autism spectrum in It's Okay to Not Be Okay, returns in yet another challenging role of a professor who is looking for answers in this show. He carries a dark aura around him and is dismissive of the many queries Gu San Yeong has, however over time the two are expected the develop a closer bond and help each other. Meanwhile, Hong Kyung plays the role of a detective named Lee Hong Sae who works for the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Violent Crime Investigation Unit. At first, he is only curious about the pot that’s brewing between the girl who seems to harbor many secrets and this older man who seems to have some connection with her. The possibility of him appearing to help the duo as the story progresses presents itself at large.

Advertisement

Overall opinion on Revenant

While it is a horror story through and through, there are fleeting moments of relief as Kim Tae Ri’s character balances her life on the edge of a demonic invasion in her life. We plan on waiting for the show to advance and maybe return by the end of it for a binge-watch.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dr. Romantic 3 Ep 15-16 Review: Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Yoo Yeon Seok, Kim Min Jae, more go big