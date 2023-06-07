Revenant: Kim Tae Ri tries to hold back her evil side in new posters and teaser for upcoming horror drama

'Revenant' is a Korean-style mysterious show where a lady is possessed by an evil presence and a man who can see the devil uncover strange murders. Goo San Young, a civil servant preparing for the 9th grade civil service exam, is played by Kim Tae Ri in the drama. San Young, who had been hanging on many days, working part-time jobs during the day and reading up for tests at night for her mom Yoon Kyung Moon (Park Ji Young), who is sick, got a secretive item from her dad, Teacher Gu Mo (Jin Sun Kyu), and slowly fell into the universe of detestable spirits.

The poster:

A San Young version of Goo San Young (Kim Tae Ri) and a Demon version of Goo San Young were used to create the character poster, with the San Young version being referred to herein as the "San Young version" and the Demon version being the "Demon version." First and foremost, the eyes in the San Young version look inexplicably sad and as though they are eagerly requesting assistance. Like a shadow that covers half of her face, it appears to be San Young's remorseful sentiments as she slowly acclimatizes to it while driving away the devil that traps her. Then again, the evil spirit's cool grin sticks like a blade. The expression's ridicule suggests that mocking humans reveals the truth that we cannot escape evil spirits, no matter how hard we try.

The teaser:

The teaser begins with San Young going through her day like a routine until she receives an item from her father which changes her life forever. San Young experiences her first feeling of confusion after seeing an invisible demon. This is because the evil spirit gradually eats into San Young's hidden desires, such as seeing a sum of money she wouldn't normally be able to touch, a wonderful life filled with pleasure, and so forth. Most importantly, the way it ended with "Did you open the door?" giving the viewers goosebumps. And the horror of San Young being completely overrun by the demons keeps you hooked on your seat. The drama will be out on June 23.

