Revenant star Oh Jung Se confirms to cast as one of main characters in Seo In Guk's Death's Game

Oh Jung Se of Revenant is confirmed to appear in Seo In Guk and Park So Dam's upcoming K-drama. Seo In Guk will be leading the JTBC's Death's Game. Oh Jung Se will be one of the main cast members of the drama, according to his agency PrainTPC. The drama has attracted a lot of attention since it has been offered to numerous talented Korean stars, it is yet to be revealed who all have been confirmed.

Oh Jung Se joins Seo In Guk for Death's Game

The Korean actor who rose to global fame with his remarkable acting skills in It's Okay To Not Be Okay, Oh Jung Se will be joining Seo In Guk and Parasite actress Park So Dam as the cast members of Death's Game. According to Korean media outlets on July 13, Oh Jung Se has been announced as one of the main characters in the K-drama. Oh Jung Se plays one of the 12 incarnations of Seo In Guk's characters. Other actors like Choi Si Won, Go Yoon Jung, Jang Seung Jo, Sung Hoon, Kim Ji Hoon, and Lee Jae Wook were offered the casting for this drama, they are yet to confirm.

About Death's Game

Death Game is about the reincarnation of a man who faces death 12 times, it portrays the story of young people facing crises and failures every single time with repeated death and incarnation. It is based on a webtoon called I will die soon which talks about interesting stories of young people. Choi Yi Jae is reincarnated after getting doomed in his career life, not once or twice but multiple times. Many actors like Choi Si Won, Jang Seung Jo, Sung Hoon, and Kim Ji Hoon will play Choi Yi Jae in one episode each if they confirm joining the drama. Oh Jung Se will appear as one of the sides of Choi Yi Jae along with Seo In Guk. Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae Wook has also been offered the role of one of the faces of Choi Yi Jae but there is no confirmation on his appearance in the drama.

