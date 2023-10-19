Revenant star Oh Jung Se involved in road accident, suffers minor injuries

TW: Mention of death

Actor Oh Jung Se was reportedly involved in a road accident when the van he was in collided with a cultivator. Both the actor and the driver sustained minor injuries. Unfortunately, a man in his 60s lost his life in the accident. Read on to know more.

Actor Oh Jung Se involved in road accident

Revenant star Oh Jung Se sustained minor injuries from the accident. The van, reportedly carrying Oh Jung Se, collided with a cultivator that was ahead of them. Oh Jung Se, a passenger, and the driver 'A' both suffered minor injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital. 'A' mentioned that the cultivator appeared suddenly, and the police are currently investigating the incident.

Police reports suggest that it is not a case of drunk driving. The accident, unfortunately, resulted in the death of a man in his 60s, and his wife suffered serious injuries. Both were also rushed to the hospital. The authorities are conducting a thorough analysis, including speed checks, to understand the circumstances of the accident. As of now, Oh Jung Se's agency has not issued an official statement regarding the accident.

More about Oh Jung Se

Oh Jung Se, born on February 26, 1977, is a South Korean actor and stage performer. Initially establishing his career in theater, Oh Jung Se has taken on various supporting roles in films such as Petty Romance, Couples, As One, A Millionaire On the Run, and the popular TV show Running Man. One of his most memorable performances was in the 2010 film Ryoo Seung Wan's Unjust where he played a corrupt reporter who accepts entertainment and bribes from prosecutors and writes articles to suit his taste. While his commendable performances were noted over the years, it was his role in the 2013 romantic comedy How to Use Guys with Secret Tips that garnered special attention from both critics and viewers. This breakthrough led to the actor securing his first leading role in the 2013 film The Hero.

His notable works include roles in television series like Missing 9 (2017), When the Camellia Blooms (2019), Hot Stove League (2019), and It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020), as well as the film Swing Kids (2018). Oh Jung Se received recognition for his performances, winning the Best Supporting Actor – Television at the Baeksang Arts Awards for his role in When The Camellia Blooms in 2020. In the K-drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Oh Jung Se played the character of Moon Sang Tae, an artistic genius with autism. His portrayal earned him favorable reviews from the audience and the 2021 57th Baeksang Arts Awards for Male Supporting Actor in the TV category for his role.

