Revenant star Oh Jung Se’s agency issues official statement regarding recent road accident

Trigger warning: Mention of death

Revenant star Oh Jung Se was recently caught up in a fatal accident on 18 October involving a cultivator. Oh Jung Se, who was sitting in the van, was said to have sustained minor injuries from the accident. Oh, Jung Se's agency has officially responded to the tragic accident in which the actor was a passenger on October 21st.

Oh Jung Se’s accident

On the evening of October 18th, Oh Jung Se got into an accident that involved a cultivator. An employee of the It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’s star’s agency hit a cultivator on the road as they were driving the actor in South Chungcheong Province when their van. The employee, now referred to as C, sustained minor bruises. The police arrived at the scene following a report from a witness that a passenger van had collided with a cultivator.

The driver. A man in his sixties was riding on the cultivator and unfortunately passed away even after being rushed to the hospital by the fire department. His wife, who was on the cultivator as well, was rushed to the nearby hospital by emergency medical helicopter. She sustained serious injuries.

C and Oh Jung Se were slightly injured in the said accident. C was reported to have gone to the hospital for treatment too. The Revenant star was also examined at the hospital for minor bruises before being discharged and sent home.

Oh Jung Se’s agency issues report

Oh Jung Se’s agency Prain TPC released an official report on October 20th regarding the accident. In their statement, they requested the understanding of all the fans and those who had been eagerly awaiting an agency response regarding the car accident that occurred on October 18 in Geumsan County, South Chungcheong Province. Fans were informed that the CEO and other staff members hurried to the accident scene as soon as they heard about the October 18 car accident involving their company vehicle. Actor Oh Jung Se, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was examined by the police and treated at the hospital after the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident was questioned. They listened intently to the driver's story, and the agency looked into the accident thoroughly, including looking through the video footage from the time of the incident. Unfortunately, due to their inability to fully grasp the seriousness of the accident, their initial efforts to take swift and appropriate action proved futile, resulting in a tragic loss of life. As a result, the company is now prioritizing the victim's well-being above all other considerations.

The agency also emphasized that they believe it's not respectful to the deceased to overly emphasize their actor, who was a passenger in the accident, in the news related to this incident. They noted that the bereaved family might experience additional emotional distress because of such focus.

Hence, they have made a decision not to center their discussions about their actor. However, since the driver was an employee of their company, and the accident occurred while he was on duty, they are committed to fully cooperating with any legal responsibilities they will have to take after investigations conclude. This includes potential negligence at the site and the extent of it. They are prepared to take further responsibility if required. They intend to issue their official agency statement once the investigations are completed and would not be commenting on the situation as of now.

At present, their primary focus is on providing support and comfort to the victim and the bereaved family, and they are engaged in this process. Oh Jung Se is also participating in offering solace during this difficult time.

As of right now, misinformation and rumors regarding the identity of the driver and the course of the accident continue to make the rounds. For example, the agency doesn't know where the rumors that the cultivator suddenly cut in front of the car originated from. These rumors have not been confirmed as true accounts of the incident and clash with the driver's testimony. The agency is aware that such baseless remarks and information hold the power to severely hurt the grieving family, with whom they have had a discussion.

The agency asks for patience in its decision to withhold comprehensive details given the current investigations and the prevailing circumstances. Rather, they are hoping that their fans will join them in expressing their condolences to the person who tragically passed away in this unfortunate accident. They guarantee that after the investigations have ended, they will release a detailed statement outlining all that unfolded during the accident.

