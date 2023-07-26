Revenant’s Oh Jung Se to join Park Bo Gum and IU’s upcoming Netflix drama? Prain TPC releases statement

On July 25th, an official from Prain TPC, Oh Jung Se's organization, told a South Korean news outlet that it is confirmed that Oh Jung Se will show up in Netflix's new show Thank You For Your Hard Work which is a dramatization that unfurls the experience filled existences of Aesuni (IU), a 'defiant young lady' brought into the world in Jeju during the 1950s, and Gwansik (Park Bo Gum), a 'resilient man'. Oh Jung Se meets up with Lim Sang Choon again in the KBS 2TV show 'When the Camellia Blooms', which broadcasted in 2019. Simultaneously, he will team up with IU, Park Bo Gum, and Lee Jun Young in 'Thank You For Your Hard Work'.

Oh Jung Se joining Thank You For Your Hard Work and Good Boy:

On July 25, the organization, Prain TPC, reported to the South Korean news source that the new show 'Good Boy' was a work under review subsequent to getting a proposition. Good Boy is the tale of international medalists who became cops through exceptional enlistment at the Olympics, wearing police IDs around their necks rather than medals and joined to confront the existence where corruption and cheating are predominant. While actor Park Bo Gum is being offered the job of a fighter turned-cop and is currently reviewing it, the fans are anticipating seeing whether he can team up with Oh Jung Se in acting.

Oh Jung Se’s activities:

Oh Jung Se showed up as a visitor on SBS 'Nightline', which circulated on July 26th, and got to be a part of the interview. On this day, Oh Jung Se said about the fame of the SBS show 'Revenant', "Because of the idea of the genre, the story of the characters and the visuals, there were numerous things hidden from the script during shoots. As a matter of fact, even the actors can't see the completed version before it airs." Concerning the reason behind joining the occult K-drama, he said it was only a chance for him to show his abilities in an alternate genre.

