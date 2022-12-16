Revenge of Others’ Seo Ji Hoon joins Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun in new drama Useless Lies?

On December 16th, Seo Ji Hoon took on the main character of the 16-episode drama 'Useless Lies'. In response, Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun are going to be the main characters. Scheduled to air next year, 'Useless Lies' is a mystery romance drama in which a woman who cannot trust people because of her ability to hear lies gets entangled with a murder suspect who no one believes in her innocence and uncovers the truth. Directed by Nam Sung Woo, who directed the dramas 'Kkondae Intern' and 'Little Liver'.

Seo Ji Hoon was cast for the role of detective Lee Kang Min. Lee Kang Min, who has a warm appearance and a sense of compassion, is diagnosed with stomach cancer ahead of a proposal to Mok Sol Hee (Kim So Hyun), whom he fell in love with at first sight. After being cured, three years later, when he meets Mok Sol Hee by chance and sees a new man by her side, he is engulfed in complex and subtle emotions.

About Seo Ji Hoon:

Seo Ji Hoon, who debuted with 'Signal' in 2016, has been active in various works such as 'Gyeryong Fairy', 'Flower Crew', 'Welcome', 'He Is That Guy, To All The Guys Who Loved Me, Seasons of Blossom, and Revenge Of Others. He also won the 2020 KBS Drama Awards Rookie Award for 'That Guy Is That Guy' and 'Welcome'. He was also selected as the main character of the OTT platform drama ‘Four Lords’, which is scheduled to be released in 2023.

About Kim So Hyun:

Kim So Hyun began her career in 2012 but gained recognition with Moon Embracing The Sun and Missing You. She was nicknamed as Nation’s Little Sister, Queen of Child Actresses and Goddess of Historical Drama. She has acted in dramas like Love Alarm, River Where The Moon Rises, The Tale Of Nokdu, Hey Ghost, Let’s Fight and more.

