Revenge Of Others star Seo Ji Hoon to lead new webtoon based drama The King Of Fortune Telling

On November 21st, Seo Ji Hoon 's management agency said, "Seo Ji Hoon was cast in 'The King Of Fortune Telling’'. We ask for your interest.” The drama The King Of Fortune Telling is a fantasy mystery that tries to predict the fate of the client and change that fate through oriental fortune telling theory that is gaining popularity all over the world. As the world's first four-week mystery drama, characters and events that were not seen in the original web novel 'I Became a Genius Sorcerer' appear, and it is expected to provide a variety of attractions as a Korean hero fantasy.

Seo Ji Hoon took on the role of Geum Tae Young, a genius strategist who tries to 'change the fate' of his client in the drama. Even in a dangerous moment, she is going to change her fate into hope and raise the tension of the drama.

Seo Ji Hoon's dramas:

After debuting with Signal, Seo Ji Hoon played an active role in various works such as Welcome and To All The Guys Who Loved Me. Recently, in Seasons Of Blossom, he delicately portrayed a dual character with a cynical side unlike his tall appearance, which aroused the excitement of many viewers. Then, in Revenge Of Others, which is currently being aired, Seok Jae Beom who holds the key to the case is attracting attention by adding intensity to the disassembly drama.

Seo Ji Hoon:

Seo Ji Hoon, who is loved by many people by representing youth in such various works, expands his acting spectrum once again through The King Of Fortune Telling. For the first time in a four-week drama that predicts the future, expectations are rising for Seo Ji Hoon's performance, which will open the horizon of a new character that has never been shown before. On the other hand, the fantasy four week mystery The King Of Fortune Telling is scheduled to meet with viewers around the world through major domestic and foreign broadcasting channels and OTT streaming platforms in 2023.

