Plot

Anaconda unfolds as a survival thriller set against the backdrop of the Amazon rainforest. The film follows four individuals, Jack Black as Doug McCallister, Paul Rudd as Griff, Steve Zahn as Kenny, and Thandiwe Newton as Claire, who venture deep into the wilderness to reignite their passion for filmmaking. As the story unfolds, the four friends find themselves battling nature in its most primal form when a deadly anaconda begins stalking them.

What begins as a slow setup eventually turns into a desperate fight for survival. Cut off from civilization and help, the group navigates fear, internal conflicts, and questionable choices as the jungle closes in. The narrative sticks to a familiar creature-feature structure, relying more on situational tension than emotional complexity.

What Worked

Anaconda finds its rhythm in the second half, where the danger becomes immediate, and the narrative finally tightens. This is when the deal gets real, the anaconda turns from a looming idea into an active threat, and the jungle becomes an immersive, hostile space. Unexpectedly, humour plays a key role here. Several jokes and situational gags genuinely make you laugh out loud.

In an era where making audiences laugh organically is a dying art, Anaconda deserves credit for using humour without completely diluting its tension. Visually, once the film commits to the Amazon setting, it successfully creates atmosphere and scale, enhancing the survival stakes.

What Didn’t Work

The first half tests patience, making the audience eager to quickly get immersed in the lush Amazon forest where the core conflict actually lies. The buildup feels longer than necessary, delaying the film’s engagement.

The writing is loose, particularly in its handling of logic and realism. The idea of four people attempting to make an award-winning film without access to professional filmmaking equipment feels far-fetched and difficult to fully buy into.

Additionally, the characters’ personal arcs are not explored in depth. While their survival instinct is clear, the lack of emotional layering makes it harder to form a deeper connection with them.

Paul Rudd, Steven Zahn and Thandiwe Zewton in a still below from Anaconda:

Performances

The film’s four leads deliver solid, serviceable performances within the constraints of the script.

Jack Black as Doug McCallister brings a grounded energy, balancing panic with resilience once the danger escalates. His presence helps anchor the group dynamics, even when the writing doesn’t give him much emotional depth.

Paul Rudd as Griff adds charm and subtle humour, particularly in the latter half. His comic timing contributes significantly to the film’s lighter moments, preventing the tension from becoming monotonous.

Steve Zahn as Kenny Trent effectively captures vulnerability and escalating fear. His performance adds urgency to the survival sequences and enhances the sense of unpredictability within the group.

Thandiwe Newton as Claire lends restraint and emotional control to her role. Though underwritten, she brings a quiet strength that complements the chaos unfolding around her.

None of the performances are transformative, but together they hold the film together and keep it engaging enough to follow through.

Final Verdict

Anaconda is a mixed yet watchable creature thriller that saves its best moments for the second half. Loose writing, underdeveloped character arcs, and an unrealistic premise prevent it from reaching its full potential. However, the engaging latter half, effective atmosphere, and genuinely funny moments make it a decent one-time watch.

It doesn’t reinvent the genre, but it delivers enough tension and entertainment to justify the experience.

