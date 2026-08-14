Awarapan 2 Review: Emraan Hashmi electrifies the screen and saves the sequel; Puran Gabbi, take a bow

Plot of Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit years after the events of the 2007 cult classic. Shivam now spends his days visiting Aaliyah’s grave. On her birthday, he comes across an abandoned baby and names her Aaliyah, becoming quietly involved in her upbringing. However, when the child is adopted, her adoptive parents pass away. Later, what happens to her next forms the crux of the story.

The Interpol officer Samarth, played by Atul Kumar, approaches Shivam, and makes him travel to travels to Bangkok, pushing him back into his old world. Shivam finds himself neck deep into the world of dr*g dealers and their rivals.

What Works for Awarapan 2

The greatest strength of Awarapan 2 is Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam. The character still carries the intensity and emotional weight that made him a fan favorite, and the actor slips comfortably back into the brooding, vulnerable role. His bond with young Aaliyah gives the sequel its strongest emotional thread.

The nostalgia also works in the film’s favor. Flashbacks featuring Shriya Saran’s Aaliyah bring back memories of the original, while the newly-reprised tracks Tera Mera Rishta and Toh Phir Aao retain their charm and within seconds take you back to the prequel. The cinematography also delivers some beautiful frames, particularly during the dawn and eclipse sequences.

What Doesn’t Work for Awarapan 2

The screenplay is where the film loses points. Several twists are easy to anticipate, and the eventual revelations do not always carry the intended shock value. The dialogues are inconsistent. The premise has enough emotional and action-driven material, but the screenplay makes several developments predictable. The action sequences have their moments but do not pack the required punch, particularly during close-combat scenes. The editing could also have been tighter, as the nearly 2.5-hour runtime occasionally makes the narrative feel stretched.

Acting Performances in Awarapan 2

Emraan Hashmi remains the film’s strongest performer. His raw expressions, physical transformation and restrained intensity make Shivam instantly recognizable while still giving the character a refreshed edge. His screen presence elevates the film several notches.

Disha Patani as Zara does not manage to create the same impact. Her character goes through various phases such as fear, betrayal, relief, and emotional turmoil, but her expressions often remain on the same note. The writers made her character feel underdeveloped. Her chemistry with Emraan also lacks the emotional spark and does not have the same impact that Shriya Saran had.

Shabana Azmi brings gravitas to Nafisa despite limited screen time, while Puran Gabbi commands your attention in every single frame as Zorawar and and keeps you invested. Aniruddh Rawal is dependable as Sikandar. Suvinder Vicky as Jaideep and Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood are perfectly cast as the right-hand men.

Final Verdict of Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is a nostalgic, emotionally driven sequel that works in parts. Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam, the callbacks to the original and the familiar music give plenty to enjoy, while the predictable screenplay and uneven technical execution hold it back. For Emraan Hashmi fans and those emotionally attached to Shivam, the film offers several moments to make a theatrical outing worthwhile.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

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