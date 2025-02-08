Badass Ravi Kumar Twitter Review: 7 tweets to read before stepping out for the Himesh Reshammiya-led film

Himesh Reshammiya has returned in his iconic character in the latest release, Badass Ravi Kumar. Here are some of the Twitter reviews about the movie that you should read before watching the film.

Himesh Reshammiya starrer Badass Ravi Kumar has made its way to theaters, and the eager audiences have gone in to watch the film as well. Before stepping out to watch the actor-music composer back in action, you must read the detailed reviews of the film, dropped by the netizens on their Twitter (now X) accounts. 

The movie, directed by Keith Gomes, is a spinoff to the hit 2014 film, The Xpose, wherein the musician has reprised his role of Ravi Kumar. Meanwhile, impressed with Himesh’s acting, the viewers shared their opinions on the social media account. 

One of the moviegoers claimed, “No Salman no Shahrukh no Akshay but this is the man who has been working hard since 1998 for the film industry and giving his best. The man the magic, the legend Himesh Reshammiya.”


Another user shared that the action sequence of the movie is one to keep an eye on.




A netizen revealed that music mogul’s movie could be the first blockbuster film of the year, where Himesh Reshammiya provides mass entertainment with his performance, story, and the dialogues of the movie.

They stated, “The audience is CLAPPING & WHISTLING on #BadassRaviKumar Dialogues. This is going to be the first blockbuster film of 2025. This is Complete MASSY CINEMA.”

Badass Ravi Kumar is liked by the audience for its massy effect and strong dialogue delivery. The movie is out in cinemas now.

