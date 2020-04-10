Bamfaad Review: Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal makes impressive debut in mundane hinterland romance

Bamfaad Review: Politics, elections, betrayal of friendship and loss of family are multiple layers in Bamfaad. But the film can prove to be a drag for its run time of 1 hour 40 minutes.

Movie Name: Bamfaad

Bamfaad Director: Ranjan Chandel

Bamfaad Cast: Aditya Rawal, Shalini Pandey, Vijay Varma, Jatin Sarna

Bamfaad Stars: 3/5

It's the second time in less than a month that Vijay Varma is making his way to the small screen with Bamfaad. The 'Gully Boy' actor was last seen in Netflix drama 'She' and was one of the few good elements that made the series bearable. However, in Bamfaad, it is neither Vijay Varma nor the film's script that will keep you hooked to the screen. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, Bamfaad is the debut film of Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal and actress Shalini Pandey's Hindi debut on Zee 5 presented by Anurag Kashyap.

Set in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad, the story revolves around Nasir Jamal AKA Naate and Neelam played by Aditya and Shalini respectively. Whereas Vijay Varma is the local politician cum goon Jigar Fareedi and Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna stars as Zahid. No, there is no Hindu-Muslim class divide but the same old star crossed lovers' story between Naate and Neelam that sets the tone of the film.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Jatin Sarna says Bamfaad role is unlike Sacred Games' Bunty; Gushes over Paresh Rawal's son Aditya

A loud and notorious character who does as he pleases, Naate hails from a politically strong family. While his mother jumps at every opportunity to tame him, his politician father has been growing tired of his son's antics. But it is Naate's blossoming love with Neelam that takes the story forward. Everything seems hunky-dory, until Naate realises that local politician and goon Jigar Fareedi is his girlfriend Neelam's provider and in turn uses her. What ensues is a riot of drama and a whole lot of gun-blazing that has been done over and over again in Hindi films.

Politics, elections, betrayal of friendship and the loss of family are the multiple layers in Bamfaad. With a mundane script and super filmy dialogues, Bamfaad can prove to be a drag for its run time of 1 hour 40 minutes. However, an impactful performance from Aditya Rawal as a debutant keeps the momentum going. Aditya as Naate lives and breathes the character of a small town UP boy and makes the scene his own with his bold character. Jatin Sarna as Naate's good friend Zahid is another great addition. The film's background music in pivotal scenes is bound to keep you hooked further. Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey and Aditya's love story is believable and so is their chemistry.

However, the biggest disappointment is an insanely talented actor like Vijay Varma being wasted with a character that fails to stand out. There is plenty of Jigar Fareedi on-screen but neither does he terrify you nor evoke a sense of appeal. The supporting cast in Bamfaad plays a massive contribution to keep things interesting.

ALSO READ | Bamfaad Trailer: Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya & Shalini Pandey's love story is marred by violence & drama

Final Verdict: Bamfaad can be watched for Aditya Rawal's impressive debut and if love, violence and drama float your boat. But if you do plan to give it a miss, you're not missing out on much.

Bamfaad is now streaming on Zee5. Check out the trailer below:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More