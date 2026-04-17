Bhooth Bangla Movie Review: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s union is exactly what could save the fate of comedy films

Plot:

Arjun, essayed by Akshay Kumar, is a spoilt brat who finds himself drowning in financial debt after his company incurs massive losses, leaving his sponsors at his throat. Just when things seem to hit rock bottom, fate intervenes, perhaps for the better, and he lands in the majestic palace of his grandfather in Mangalpur, Jaipur.

The palace, however, comes with its own eerie reputation. Shambhunath ji (the late Asrani ji) warns Arjun about the spooky occurrences within its walls, but he dismisses them all as mere mind games. Arjun’s primary motive is to host his sister Meera’s (Mithila Palkar) wedding at the palace. Preparations are in full swing, guests are invited, but will he go ahead with the wedding after learning about the ghost that abducts every new bride? That forms the crux of Bhooth Bangla.

What Works:

The casting is a winner! The reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years is nothing short of a celebration for cinephiles. Adding to the charm are Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, integral parts of Priyadarshan’s cult comedy universe.

When it comes to situational comedy, Priyadarshan remains unmatched. The first half is a delightful ride, cleverly weaving in dialogues reminiscent of Bhaagam Bhaag, Hungama, and Chup Chup Ke, seamlessly blending nostalgia with the narrative.

The film scores high on the nostalgia meter. The palace setting and a particular dance performance evoke a strong Bhool Bhulaiyaa deja vu. The dialogues consistently land, ensuring plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

A major highlight is the visual effects. The second half, driven by a crucial plot twist, relies heavily on VFX, and surprisingly, it is executed with finesse, something rarely seen in this genre.

What Doesn’t:

Bhooth Bangla could have done perfectly well without songs; the ones included are largely forgettable. The direction feels predictable at times, though that may stem from being well-acquainted with Priyadarshan’s filmmaking style. Wamiqa Gabbi’s track, in particular, feels slightly out of place.

Watch Pinkvilla's latest exclusive interview with Priyadarshan:

Performances:

Akshay Kumar steals the show, overshadowing almost every character with his impeccable comic timing. He transitions effortlessly between comedy, emotion, and action, once again proving why he remains the undisputed king of comedy.

Rajpal Yadav (Balli) is an absolute riot. His mere presence on the big screen is enough to leave you in splits. His camaraderie with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal is pure entertainment gold.

The late Asrani ji gets ample screen time, and his command over dialogue delivery and body language adds gravitas to the film.

Paresh Rawal (Jaggu) is in top form, delivering laugh after laugh. His dynamic with both Arjun and Balli, despite their mutual dislike, creates a hilariously chaotic equation that works beautifully.

Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, and Jisshu Sengupta lend able support, while Tabu, in a brief role, leaves a mark with her versatility.

Final Word:

Stay prepared for jump scares; don't tell us that we didn't warn you!

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Rajpal Yadav opens up to 27-actor chaos in Welcome To The Jungle, Dodges Hera Pheri 3 talk?