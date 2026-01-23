Border 2 Movie Review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty’s war saga grips with emotion and nostalgia

Plot

Border 2, the sequel to J.P. Dutta’s cult classic Border (1997), revisits the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, focusing on the collective strength of India’s army, air force and navy. Sunny Deol reprises his iconic role as Lieutenant Colonel, Fateh Singh Kaler, now a mentor at the National War Academy, where he trains three young officers: Varun Dhawan as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, Diljit Dosanjh as Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, and Ahan Shetty as Navy Officer Mahendra S. Rawat.

The trio forges a deep bond during training, one that goes beyond uniforms and ranks. Just when they are on a short break for Sekhon’s wedding, duty calls. A radio message orders them to cut short their celebrations and report immediately, as war looms large. With most Indian forces stationed in East Pakistan, a smaller but determined unit is tasked with defending the western front.

Major Hoshiar leads the Jammu contingent; Sekhon guards the Srinagar airbase; Rawat becomes the human shield at sea, while Lt. Col. Fateh Singh commands the Munawar Tawi region in Jammu and Kashmir. What follows is a tale of courage, sacrifice and brotherhood under fire.

What Works

The film rides heavily on nostalgia, and that works largely in its favour. The reprised songs from the original Border instantly elevate the emotional quotient, transporting you back in time. Anurag Singh’s direction is unapologetically old-school, heartfelt, sincere and rooted in emotion rather than spectacle.

The dialogues are powerful and patriotic without becoming overly jingoistic. The film takes time to establish the personal lives of the soldiers, making their sacrifices feel personal. The first half patiently builds the emotional foundation, which pays off in the second half. The camaraderie between Varun, Diljit and Ahan is depicted with warmth and authenticity.

The war sequences are well-choreographed and impactful, especially in moments where emotion takes precedence over scale.

What Doesn’t Work

The visual effects leave room for improvement, particularly in the aerial and naval combat sequences. In an era where audiences are extremely VFX-aware, the shortcomings become noticeable. A few scenes also stretch believability, but these cinematic liberties are perhaps taken to amplify emotion rather than realism.

Here's a look at Border 2's trailer:

Performances

- Sunny Deol is exactly how his fans want to see him, roaring, commanding and emotionally charged. His clap-worthy dialogues and screen presence remind you why Border turned him into a symbol of cinematic patriotism.

- Varun Dhawan delivers a sincere and convincing performance. He nails the body language and emotional depth required of a Major, effectively answering the pre-release scepticism surrounding his casting.

- Diljit Dosanjh is a natural screen presence. His warmth, charm and livewire energy bring soul to the film and make his character deeply endearing.

- Ahan Shetty shows sincerity and restraint, and there are moments where you can clearly see shades of Suniel Shetty in his performance.

- Mona Singh, as Sunny Deol’s wife, lends quiet strength and emotional stability to the narrative and delivers a solid performance.

Final Verdict

Border 2 is driven by memory and heart. At a time when war films are plentiful, this one manages to stand out by leaning into nostalgia and human connection rather than just scale. The climax scene, which serves as a heartfelt ode to the 1997 Border, is bound to leave audiences misty-eyed.

A stirring, emotional watch and a fitting Republic Day treat for the audience.

