Chatrapathi Review: Sreenivas Bellamkonda's actioner ends up being a loud and an outdated affair

Plot:

A woman (Bhagyashree) loves both her sons equally but her biological son Ashok (Karan Singh Chhabra) hates his adopted brother Shiva (Sreenivas Bellamkonda). One day, they, along with the other villagers, are forced to evacuate the village and Shiva is separated from his mother and brother. Shiva grows up with an aim to find his mother. The story that follows, shows the rise of Shiva from a daily-wage worker to a Chatrapathi and what all he goes through, in his quest to meet his mother again.

What works:

The action scenes in Chatrapathi, although over-the-top, look very stylised and are fun to watch. Sreenivas Bellamkonda's well-built body and physique add impact to the action scenes. The scale of the film definitely is visible. There is no compromise when it comes to the visual appeal of the film.

What doesn't:

The film looks very outdated in terms of story and presentation. The screenplay is routine and there is no novelty whatsoever. It feels as though the makers have run out of ideas and conflicts. There are films where you are well aware of the things happening and about to happen on-screen and Chatrapathi is exactly that kind of film. The music and dance numbers don't aid the screenplay and act as roadblocks and we are talking about around 3-4 songs. The film is too loud and so are the performances. The rash use of Gujarati in dialogues adds to the misery.

Performances:

Sreenivas Bellamkonda gives a very loud performance, something we, as audiences, were over, years back. He excels in action and dance and enjoys a solid screen presence. Nushrratt Bharuccha has nothing much to do in the film. She is mostly seen in dance numbers and a few unimportant scenes here and there. It is a shame that an actress of her calibre is restricted to be doing roles that offer her nothing at all. Karan Singh Chhabra does well in his crooked character. Bhagyashree is over-dramatic throughout the film. Sharad Kelkar, Freddy Daruwala, Rajesh Sharma and others give a routine performance.

Final Verdict:

Chatrapathi is an outdated, loud and formulaic film but has good and enjoyable action blocks. Those who like revisiting 80-90s Bollywood action films or enjoy watching high on drama films churned out by the Tollywood industry can give the film a try.

You can watch Chatrapathi at a theatre near you.

